COURT WATCH: Mother’s $75,000 Bail Set Amid Childcare Needs   

MODESTO, CA – Although the defense highlighted struggles faced by a mother charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses of organized retail theft in Fremont and Hayward, the accused, a mother of a six-month-old daughter, found herself facing a huge bail of $75,000 in a Stanislaus County Superior Court hearing this week.

The accused, currently in custody with the high bail, is facing charges along with her partner.

The defense argued the accused’s detention could significantly impact her ability to care for her infant, who relies on her for breastfeeding and emotional support, while the prosecution pushed for an even higher bail of $150,000, citing the repeated nature of the offenses.

During the hearing, the defense attorney explained the urgent needs of the young child, who is currently with the father.

“The child needs her mother’s attention,” declared the defense, adding the emotional and physical bonds are crucial at such a tender age. The defense attorney noted the mother’s ability to provide for her child is jeopardized by her jailing, likely resulting in job loss and an inability to meet basic necessities like rent and groceries.

In contrast, Deputy District Attorney Jared Carrillo contended the repeated nature of the offenses warranted higher bail.

“These are not isolated incidents,” DDA Carrillo stated, advocating for a bail amount that would reflect the seriousness of the charges.

Judge Carrie Stephens rejected the call for $150,000 bail, and set the bail at $75,000, acknowledging the circumstances surrounding the accused’s familial obligations.

