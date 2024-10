This week on Everyday Injustice we interview our incarcerated writer, Ghostwrite Mike, who is incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California. We talk about the importance of prison journalism and our ongoing project with Ghostwrite Mike and other incarcerated writers.

Listen as we discuss the importance of shining a light at what is going on behind the walls of prisons and all the work that incarcerated writers are now doing.

