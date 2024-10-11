Horton Receives Endorsement from SEIU Local 2015

Dillan Horton

Dillan Horton’s campaign announced Thursday that “he has received the endorsement of SEIU Local 2015, the largest union in California, representing more than 470,000 skilled home care workers, assisted living center workers, and nursing facility workers throughout the state, and right here in Davis.”

According to his campaign, “Dillan was born and raised in a working-class, union household. His mother, who raised him on her own, was a nurse and an active member of SEIU Local 660 (now Local 720).”

He understands “the need for workers, particularly working families to have the unabridged right to organize in a union and collectively bargain for a contract that guarantees fair pay and safe working conditions.”

The campaign noted Horton’s history of work on behalf of labor.

Throughout thirteen years as an organizer and activist, “Dillan has supported workers trying to form a union like Peet’s United in North Davis (the 1st unionized Peet’s), & supported countless unions as they’ve fought for a fair contract like SEIU 2015, the Davis Firefighters Association & UC-AFT at UC Davis (the lectures & librarians union).”

The campaign stated, “As Councilmember, Dillan will put the working families and union members in Davis as his top priority. He will continue to do what he has done his entire adult life – advocate for expanded access to quality-affordable housing & boosting equitable economic development, along with standing in solidarity with workers trying to organize a union & advocate for a fair contract.”

The campaign added, “SEIU Local 2015 members know that results matter, and that as the only candidate in this race with successful experience reforming city government, Dillan will be a strong voice for working families as a Davis City Councilmember.”

