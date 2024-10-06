Letter: Deos For City Council

Linda Deos

by Greg Rowe

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

I endorse Linda Deos for election to the Davis City Council, based on the experience I have had serving with her on the City of Davis Planning Commission for the past two years. During that time the commission has engaged in long and difficult deliberations that resulted in approval of important development projects and policies. Linda has been a fully engaged and vitally important participant in reaching those decisions.

Evaluating the subject matter that comes before the Planning Commission requires familiarity with the principles of land use, urban planning, zoning, housing, the City’s General Plan, and the applicability of continually evolving State laws. These are precisely the same topics about which a councilmember must be intimately knowledgeable, which means Linda will be ready to “hit the ground running” on her first day in office.

In working with Linda, I have found her to be consistently well informed, articulate, and prepared to ask penetrating and insightful questions of project applicants and City staff. Linda listens carefully to others, and is also sensitive to community values and concerns–a vitally valuable trait for serving on City Council.

Based on my experience working with Linda Deos on issues similar to those that lie ahead, I strongly urge voters to elect elect Linda to City Council. Although I am the chair of the City of Davis Planning Commission, the opinions expressed herein are strictly my own.

Categories:

Tags: