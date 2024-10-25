Mother Backs Warrant for Cop Who Shot, Killed Son

Via Public Domain Pictures Public Domain

VENICE, CA – The mother of a son shot and killed by a former Los Angeles County police officer has expressed support for the arrest warrant for the cop by the LA District Attorney’s Office.

According to V. James DeSimone Law, the attorney for the family, “Sheri Camprone, the mother of Brendon Glenn, expressed…her relief and a renewed hope for justice on the news that an arrest warrant has been issued for a former Los Angeles police officer, Clifford Proctor, in connection with her son’s killing.”

The Los Angeles Times noted how the warrant “mark(ed) a dramatic reversal of a past decision not to file charges in the case” with “Two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the case said an arrest warrant has been issued for Proctor, but would not say why.”

Civil rights attorney DeSimone said in a statement, “After many years of calling on prosecutors to investigate the senseless killing of her son, Sheri feels it’s about time this unnecessary and unjustified taking of Brendon’s life under the color of authority may finally be placed in front of a jury.”

Glenn, according to De Simone Law, was killed “unarmed… d(ying) after being shot twice in the back by Proctor on May 5, 2015.”

De Simone Law added the incident occurred when “Proctor was responding to reports of a disturbance involving Glenn outside a bar in Venice, California. According to the Los Angeles Times an altercation soon followed, with Proctor claiming he “shot Glenn” after Glenn reached “for his partner’s gun,” something “contradicted by footage at the scene.”

According to DeSimone Law, “The deadly shooting was later ruled to be unjustified and in violation of LAPD’s use of force policy, with former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck call(ing) for Proctor to be charged with manslaughter.”

DeSimone Law further noted. “Former LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey decided against filing criminal charges, but her replacement, (District Attorney) George Gascón hired a special prosecutor to reopen the investigation into Brendon’s killing.”

Proctor left the force in 2017, and according to the Los Angeles Times, due to “the statute of limitations on manslaughter charges running out in 2021” would face murder charges in court if the case proceeded.

