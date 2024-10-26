My View: Apparently Housing Culture Can Be Changed

This week San Francisco, which had become the poster child of the housing crisis and the example for the state to come down with increasingly punitive penalties, accomplished the previously unthinkable—it received its first-ever Pro-Housing Designation from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The designation, which is awarded exclusively to cities that have enacted the strongest pro-housing policies in the state, unlocks millions in new state funds to build affordable homes in San Francisco.

Senator Scott Wiener points out, “The award marks a remarkable shift for San Francisco, which only last year was found to be in flagrant violation of state housing law. Under Mayor London Breed’s leadership, the City passed major legislation to remove barriers to home construction and come into compliance with state law. Mayor Breed’s work builds on over 180 pro-housing laws passed at the state level in recent years.”

Senator Wiener said the “important milestone would have seemed unimaginable before” when “San Francisco was the poster child for illegal obstruction on housing.”

The senator explained, “Local wins like this are possible because of a series of critical new laws and policy changes at the state level, combined with local leadership. In recent years, California has completely overhauled our state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation and our housing planning process, thus ensuring that cities plan for building the homes we need. We’ve strengthened enforcement of state laws to hold obstructionist cities accountable, including a new law I authored this year (SB 1037). And, we’ve enacted new, faster processes like my SB 423, which caps the approval for new homes at 6 months across much of the state.”

He added, “Changing a broken culture takes time, collaboration, and hard work. But progress begets progress, and all of these state and local policy changes add up to a brand new world for housing in California. We’re already starting to see home builders taking an interest in building in San Francisco, and I have no doubt that with committed leadership, this City’s best days are still ahead.”

GrowSF released a poll in early October on Housing, noting, “San Franciscans overwhelmingly support building more housing and making it easier to modify existing buildings. Yet the city is held hostage by NIMBY elected officials who overwhelmingly block the kinds of reforms people want.”

GrowSF’s most recent poll of city residents found strong support for 6-8 story buildings near transit (87% in favor), new residential skyscrapers in downtown, SOMA, and Mission Bay (75% in favor) and near BART stops (70%), and reducing fees on new homes to spur development (81% in favor).

“Importantly, this pro-housing sentiment extends to traditionally low-density neighborhoods like the Sunset and Richmond districts, indicating a citywide shift in attitudes,” the poll found.

At the same time, residents “remain concerned about displacement, so they strongly support reasonable compensation measures for tenants affected by redevelopment.”

This date “presents a compelling case for policymakers to enact bold housing reforms, aligning regulations with the will of the people and paving the way for a more affordable, vibrant San Francisco.”

I highlight both these developments in San Francisco because they reveal the possibility of a changed mindset.

At the same time, it is worth noting that some communities that have been noted slow growth communities have now made the positive list—but locally, while West Sacramento is on the list and Sacramento is on the list. Eastern Sacramento metro areas like Citrus Heights and Roseville are on the list. And to our west, cities like Napa, Fairfield, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa are on the list.

Not on the list: Davis.

I have expressed concern before that Davis will have a hard time meeting its current housing allotment and an even more difficult time in the Seventh RHNA Cycle.

Moreover, I have expressed concern that the city council punted on major housing issues for 2024—it pushed off consideration of two Measure J projects, pushed off consideration of a Measure J amendment, and it has gotten off to a very slow start in terms of its General Plan update.

We have seen community after community pressured by the state to follow basic state laws on housing and, at some point, that may well come for Davis.

On the upside however is the notion that communities can change—and, at least on the surface, it appears that San Francisco, once the poster child for obstruction, is now on the pro-housing list. That should be the goal of Davis city leaders and residents as well.

A more healthy housing market will help our community by revitalizing our schools and ultimately lowering the cost of doing business.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

