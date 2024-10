Guest Commentary: Only a Housing Paradigm Shift Will Make a Difference for California Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its...

Guest Commentary: A Note of Gratitude and Reflection As I reflect on the past eight years of service to the community that raised me, I...

Guest Commentary: Dillan & Deos Diverge – District 2 Candidates on Public Safety and Police Accountability By Grey Crawford, Campaign Coordinator for Dillan Horton for Davis City Council Disclaimer: Opinions are those of...

Guest Commentary: Response on the City’s Financial Audit Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its...