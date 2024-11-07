AOUON Policy Update

We have officially wrapped up the 2023-2024 legislative session, one of the most challenging for criminal justice reform in the past few years. With that said, we still were able to fight for and win some major legislative battles and are confident that we will be getting some powerful reforms to go into effect starting January 2025. I want to give a major shout out to all of our AOUON members both currently and formerly incarcerated, system impacted, and our allies that really held things down this past session and kept on rocking even when things got real tough. It is truly an honor to continue advocating on behalf of and for all of my people behind the wall and who know what it feels like to be subjugated by the state. And as always, God is good and has continued to guide me every step of the way.

With that said, let’s review the bills we were able to pass this legislative session:

ACA 8 (Wilson) The End Slavery in CA Act:

Our proudest and most historic achievement this year was successfully passing ACA 8 and giving CA voters the opportunity to finally remove the exception to involuntary servitude via Proposition 6 this November. This measure will stop the forced labor of our incarcerated loved ones and prohibit CDCR from disciplining anyone who refuses a work assignment. This will shift labor from a punitive, inhumane, and exploitative system within CDCR, to one that is based on personal agency, opportunity, and true rehabilitation/redemption. Every human being deserved the right to consent.

Remember to tell your loved ones to VOTE YES on PROP 6 this November and visit: voteyesprop6.com for more information!

SB 1254 (Becker) The FRESH Act

The FRESH Act will give our incarcerated loved ones preparing for release up to 90 days to apply for and be approved for CalFresh benefits. In addition to the MediCal application that already exists, SB 1254 will create a joint application so people can apply for CalFresh with enough time to actually be approved before they come home.

The goal of this legislation is to have our loved ones hit the gate and receive their gate money and CalFresh card immediately upon release to lower one’s chances of being food insecure during the reentry process. Shout Out out to our fellow bill sponsors Nourish CA for helping us pass this very important legislation. The Governor has signed this into law!

AB 1186 (Bonta) Juvenile Restitution The REPAIR Act

The REPAIR act is aimed at reducing the crippling restitution debt that our youth are faced with when catching cases at a young age. This debt does nothing but set a young person up for economic instability. which we know are one of the leading factors in recidivism and getting caught up in the criminal justice system to begin with. AB 1186 seeks to employ a more restorative justice approach which will aid in both the young person’s rehabilitation and improve public safety. The Governor also signed this bill into law!

AB 1810 (Bryan) Incarcerated Persons: Menstrual Products

This common sense bill will expand access to menstrual and hygiene products for the population in both CDCR Women’s facilities: CCWF and CIW. The fact that legislation has to be passed to force CDCR to provide access to menstrual products for human beings in need of this relief is definitely indicative of the inhumane treatment those incarcerated are faced with. However, a big thanks to Assembymember Bryan for hearing the concerns of formerly and currently incarcerated individuals who personally reached out and communicated the urgent need for this legislation. The Governor also signed this bill into law!

Jeronimo Aguilar is a LSPC Policy Analyst – Originally published by All of Us or None

Categories:

Tags: