Community Film Screening: Where Olive Trees Weep

Saturday December 7, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Varsity Theater, 616 Second Street, Davis, CA

Three Davis community organizations are collaborating to host a community screening of the award-winning film “Where Olive Trees Weep.” The powerful documentary offers a searing window into the daily reality for Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and provides powerful historical insights for understanding the catastrophic violence today in Gaza.

The film will be screened from 11am to 1pm on Saturday December 7 at the Varsity Theater and is sponsored by Yolo for Palestinian Justice, Davis Jews for Justice and the Davis Peace Network. Tickets will be available for free at the door, but there is a suggested donation of $10 to cover costs.

Through story-telling and explorations of the themes of intergenerational pain, trauma and resilience, the film follows the lives, stories and perspectives of Palestinian journalist and therapist Ashira Darwish, grassroots activist Ahed Tamimi, Israeli journalist Amira Hass, and the renowned Holocaust survivor, author and expert on trauma Dr. Gabor Maté.

Nora Oldwin, a member of Davis Jews for Justice said, ‘We are excited to co-sponsor this important film for the Davis community as we cannot understand the horrific violence in Gaza without trying to understand the history and dynamics that led to this moment. We hope this film will open up conversations about the unacceptable dehumanization of Palestinians, the US government’s role in perpetuating the violence and the need for new paths that can provide liberation, justice and peace to all peoples.’

