Election Judge Charged with Felony for Allegedly Allowing Unregistered Voters to Cast Ballots

BADOURA TOWNSHIP, MN – Timothy Michael Scouton, the head election judge for the Badoura Township Precinct in Hubbard County, Minnesota, has been charged with two felonies after allegedly allowing unregistered voters to cast ballots in the 2024 election, according to a report on Fox News.

Scouton, who was responsible for overseeing the election process, faces charges of accepting the votes of unregistered voters and neglecting his duties as an election official.

Scouton allegedly instructed other election judges to bypass proper voter registration procedures, the Fox report added, saying one judge who reported Scouton directed her not to use the correct registration forms, while another election judge claimed Scouton told her to have voters sign the back of a book instead of completing the necessary paperwork to verify registration.

The article claims these actions are in violation of Minnesota’s election laws, which require that all voters complete proper registration forms to authenticate their identity before casting a ballot.

Fox News explains the investigation into Scouton’s actions began when an election auditor discovered that 11 voters at the Badoura Township Precinct had not properly registered but were still allowed to vote.

Fox said despite receiving training in election procedures, including a specific session on his role as head election judge, Scouton allegedly disregarded these guidelines, resulting in the unauthorized acceptance of votes.

This violation was serious enough to prompt the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Scouton, although he declined to provide a statement regarding the charges.

The article explains the Minnesota Secretary of State has acknowledged the severity of the charges, emphasizing the public trust that election judges hold and the importance of ensuring elections are conducted fairly and according to the law.

