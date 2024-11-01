Guest Commentary: Global Changemakers Highlight at International Innovators Awards

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: The International Innovators Awards on October 25, 2024 in Sunnyvale, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for the International Justice Alliance) – Vinod Balakrishna Sukhdev Singh Beniwal David Greenwald Vijay Yeshudas Betty Yee Tracy Young Sanjana Jon Sanjana Jon Raymond Bishop Sangram Singh Payal Rohatgi Shashi Abraham Gordon Tapper Gordon Tapper Dr. Bart Fisher

Sunnyvale, CA–On October 25, 2024, as the sun set over Silicon Valley, the International Innovators Awards celebrated those shaping the future in racial justice, eco-sustainability, and cutting-edge technology. “We honor the bold visionaries turning ideas into impact, building a more just and sustainable world for all.“ said Betty Yee, former California State Controller and 2025 candidate for governor. The honorees delivered powerful messages; Dr. Bart Fisher, a two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, stated, “This is about igniting ideas and driving real change. Together, we’re building a sustainable, resilient future.”

From the moment guests hit the red carpet, the excitement was palpable. Former United Nations executive Gordon Tapper expanded on his lifelong work in immigrant rights and environmental justice, underscoring the vital connections between these issues. Leading figures representing minority and women innovators appeared from around the world to amplify a message of global change. “According to the World Energy Council, wave energy can generate twice the amount of energy that the world produces now—that’s a game changer,” said Inna Braverman, the pioneering mind behind Eco Wave Power, who appeared from Israel. Braverman discussed the plans to expand their technology into India and Dubai with Pact International. Kauna Malgwi, recently featured in Time Magazine’s 2024 list of the most influential people in AI, joined from Kenya and advocated passionately for ethical AI practices and the fair treatment of content moderators. California Assemblymember Mia Bonta shared moving personal stories of her fight for gender equality and racial justice, a journey that began in New York and evolved into her legislative work in California. International Justice Alliance (IJA) board member Vinod Balakrishna elevated several transformative people and organizations such as Rajendra Vora, founder and president of the Jain Social Groups International Foundation’s Beverly Hills chapter, and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA). Balakrishna emphasized these organizations’ support for racial justice, emphasizing the critical role of cross-community solidarity in advancing equal justice and equitable investments for all.

But the lineup didn’t stop there! Brian Hofer, founder of Secure Justice, reinforced the importance of systemic change with his powerful advocacy for criminal justice reform. Raymond Bishop, a leader from the Hollywood Producers Guild and former Los Angeles Planning Commissioner, energized the audience, saying, “Building a fair society isn’t just a vision—it’s a commitment. It’s time we use our platforms to drive real, lasting change that impacts every community.” Obie Anthony, an exoneree who used his multimillion dollar settlement from the city of Los Angeles to found the non-profit Exonerated Nation passionately echoed Dr. Bart Fisher, Gordon Tapper, and Ray Bishops’ support for the Racial Justice Act to free those like Anand Jon who suffered a xenophobic and racially tainted wrongful conviction. The theme of racial justice was further emphasized by Nancy Young, mayor of Tracy, California, who spoke on youth empowerment and the power of community support, highlighting the importance of investing in young leaders to drive lasting, positive change within their communities. While Sukhdev Singh Bainiwal, director of the largest Gurdwara in California, reiterated the importance of cultural unity and social service. Attendees also enjoyed a mesmerizing musical performance by Indian superstar Vijay Yesudas, whose music crosses cultural boundaries and brings unity through sound. New Jersey high students Eza Iqbal and Arun Krishnakumar, future award nominees, were recognized for developing Words Beyond Worlds, an app empowering ESL (English as a second language) students.

Fresh off their global tour with Dr. Bart Fisher was animal rights activist Dr. Sanjana Jon to promote their upcoming documentary film series on the H2OM movement. The series, produced in collaboration with Style n Spirituality and Eco-Vision, aims to provide clean water worldwide. The night marked the official launch of this initiative, led by Sangram Singh and George Angelo of Bisleri, who are uniting communities globally for sustainable water practices and preservation.

The International Innovators Awards followed the International Justice Alliance Summit in Malibu, co-hosted by Disney’s Dara Renee and youth ambassador Elyana Violet, continuing the global movement for justice.

Prior to the event, the IJA delegation met with assemblymember Akilah Weber, Dr. Corey Jackson, and Senator Mike McGuire at the capital building in Sacramento. They then received a tour of San Quentin State Prison, where they were able to connect with artists inside. The International Innovators Awards featured the work of these award-winning incarcerated artists. San Quentin warden Chance Andes was in attendance, as well as the associate warden and public information officer lieutenant.

A highlight of the evening was the high bid Artwork Initiative auction, showcasing pieces by award-winning artists from the San Quentin community, including Lamavis Comundoiwilla (Woman in Gold), Gary Harrell, and Anand Jon (Arise, Awake, Liberate!). The organization’s mission to protect the intellectual property rights of marginalized artists took center stage with the launch of the new Poor Man’s Copyright App.

The evening’s festivities included a delicious dinner provided by Urban Grill and Ayurvedic Youth at Shubham Halls that introduced Kalifornia Wines, with their Spirit of Dionysus (white) and Spirit of Diablo (red) promoted by local farmers like Sadhana Dutta. These healthy and flavorful offerings brought a unique taste to the evening.

The night continued with the Eco Know Mix Sustainability with Style fashion show, which showcased designs from brands like EcoVvear, ExoVVear, Sanjana Jon, TheBFly, and more. Gorgeous models from TheBFly – Park Talent strutted the runway, presenting designs that beautifully blend fashion with environmental responsibility. “We are proud to give back to a cause that is focused on the betterment of our planet and the human experience, we look forward to supporting future events.” said Noelle Blanco of the partnership. With a soundtrack by the enigmatic @AVVAKEND, the show was a reminder that fashion can play a significant role in solutions to the climate crisis.

America’s Next Stars TV series was filming and featured more of TheBFly talent with powerful performances. Through spoken word, dance, music, and comedy, these young performers used their talents to amplify activist causes, merging art and advocacy in ways that were fresh, relevant, and undeniably powerful. They launched a GoFundMe to support the event.

With every toast and round of applause, it was clear: the International Innovators Awards was more than just an awards ceremony—it was a platform for meaningful change, a celebration of purpose, and a glimpse into a more inclusive, sustainable future. This event, captured for the upcoming Changemakers for Good docuseries and the America’s Next Stars pilot, left everyone inspired, energized, and ready to make an impact.

Nominations for next year’s event have already begun! Email info@internationalinnovators.com to get involved. Join us in recognizing the next Changemakers for Good!

Categories: