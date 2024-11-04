Guest Commentary: Who and What Is the Real ‘Enemy from Within’?

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

The Wall Street Journal rang the alarm on October 25, 2024, with its article which put a spotlight on secret conversations Elon Musk has had with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Musk has been silent on the topic and the Russian government denies the allegations. Question: Why would a reputable publication like the WSJ risk a million dollar defamation and slander suit by publishing falsehoods? But that’s the rub. They didn’t publish a falsehood. I continue to be perplexed as to why former US president Donald J. Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk maintain such close and cordial ties to a former KGB Colonel (Putin) who is notorious for having his critics and opponents executed.

Putin has been trained in the art of espionage – remember that! It hasn’t been very long ago when the chief of the FBI’s counterintelligence operations in New York City (Charles McGonigal) was coerced into providing information to a foreign agent.

Protection of American secrets should be job #1. Now, the “Russian bear” is looking more and more like a Russian fox and the American people are looking like intoxicated sheep being led to the slaughter by the orange Pied Piper and his cronies. And by the way, ladies and gentlemen, the FBI’s counterintelligence section is tasked with protecting sensitive intelligence information from being leaked or discovered by foreign agents. Did I mention that Elon Musk has access to a treasure trove of sensitive intelligence information. If divulged, that information could threaten our internal and external national security. So who do you think is the REAL “enemy from within”? Is it our former house speaker Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, Hakim Jeffries, or this reckless closet racist named Elon Musk?

THE REAL ENEMY FROM WITHIN

On May 2, 2024, journalist Tess Owen published an article that was featured in Wired magazine. The piece described online activity of extremist militias inside the United States.

Extremist Militias Are Coordinating in More Than 100 Facebook Groups

Ms. Owen said, “After lying low for years in the aftermath of January 6th, exclusive reporting shows militia extremists’ groups and profiles have been quietly reorganizing and ramping up recruitment and rhetoric on Facebook.”

If you don’t know anything about the three-percenter militia network or the free American army, I highly recommend that you Google them. Better yet, use DUCK DUCK GO and dig a little. Educate yourself. When violence exploded on the streets of the U.K. between July and August 2024 there were many who fanned the flames of religious hatred and racial division online. False information was posted and disseminated broadly on the social media site known as X (formerly Twitter).

In his article entitled: “The far right has moved online where its voice is more dangerous than ever,” journalist James Tapper wrote “the killing of three young girls in Southfork (UK) last week (July 2024) was the spark for continuing violence, fueled by false claims that the perpetrator was a 17-year-old asylum seeker called ‘Ali Al Shakti’ who had arrived on a boat last year.” NOTE: the name of the alleged perpetrator was actually Axel Rudakubana not Ali Al Shakti. Rudakubana was born in the Welsh capitol Cardiff and he is not a Muslim and definitely not an asylum seeker, but he was charged with murdering these three little girls.

Journalist James Tapper also said, “The resurgence of far-right violence in the UK is in part due to Elon Musk’s decision to allow figures such as Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley Lennon) back on social media platform X researchers say.”

I’ve been conducting my own research of the spread of hate and hate speech online. I have found that when something divisive is posted on a social media platform like X (formerly Twitter), it is repeated and reposted on social media platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp (Tapper said the same thing in his article). However, my focus is the real enemy from within. I’m talking about within the United States and that leads me to another journalist named Andrew Griffin. He said this: “Many of the false information about the Southport attack seem to come from a website called ‘Channel 3 Now’ which generates video reports that look like mainstream news channels, but its video and false claims about the name of the attacker might have stayed relatively obscure if they were not highlighted by larger accounts.” By the way ladies and gentlemen, those “larger accounts” were on X.

Nevertheless, my focus is the real enemy from within, not the enemy from the UK, I’m talking about within the United States of America right now. This leads us to the case of 34-year-old Dallas Humber of Elk Grove, California and 37-year-old Matthew Allison of Boise, Idaho. These two individuals transformed their Telegram accounts into what they call “The Terrorgram Collective.” I’ll quote ABC10 here: “The indictment alleges the two operated Terrorgram through the messaging platform, Telegram. The DOJ says Terrorgram promotes white supremacy and ideas that violence and terrorism are needed to start a race war.”

PAVEL DUROV

39-year-old Russian billionaire, Pavel Durov, is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Telegram. He and his brother Nikolai founded the platform in 2013. Journalist Joshua Hallenbeck reported in late August 2024 that “Russian-born Durov who is a French citizen faces the following charges: (1) complicity in making without legitimate reason, a program or data design to attack an automated data processing system; (2) complicity in organized gang dissemination and child pornography – images of minors; (3) complicity in drug trafficking, organized gang fraud, and criminal conspiracy; (4) laundering of crimes or offenses by organized gangs; and (5) provision of cryptology services aimed at insuring confidentiality functions without compliant declaration.” TELEGRAM IS THE PERFECT PLATFORM FOR INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS WHOSE SOLE INTENT IS TO CAUSE CHAOS, WREAK HAVOC, AND DISSEMINATE VOLITILE MISINFORMATION ON NOVEMBER 5TH AND NOVEMBER 6TH

I personally studied the life of Charles Manson and his involvement in a government operation called “Chaos.” This hate-filled ideology subscribed to by Humber and Allison sounds very similar to what Manson proposed.

‘He’s like a gangster’: How Tommy Robinson became leader of Britain’s far right

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/ng-interactive/2024/nov/01/how-tommy-robinson-became-leader-of-far-right-britain

Here’s an excerpt from ‘He’s like a gangster’ article (above):

“He is ‘massively charismatic’ with ‘enormous reach’, said Lowles. ‘He has an ability to bring huge crowds together on a level that we haven’t seen previously. His videos are watched in the millions.’

“It was easy to see why Robinson, 41, had emerged as a high-profile leader of the far right, said Lowles. “Firstly, he is charismatic and instils a sense of loyalty and following. Secondly, he is willing to get stuck in. He’s willing to go to prison, and he’s the first one in a fight.

“’When someone crosses him, he acts like a gangster. He sends threatening voice notes to people. And he doesn’t hold back. Things like: ‘If you do X, I’m going to come around to your house and smash your f..king face in.’” [Emphasis added.]

ABC10 continues by stating: “The indictment alleges the two operated Terrorgram through messaging platform Telegram. The DOJ says Terrorgram promotes white supremacy and ideas that violence and terrorism are needed to start a race war.

“The indictment also alleges that as leaders of the group, Humber and Allison gave advice for carrying out crimes, celebrated white supremacist attacks, and had a hit list of ‘high value’ targets to assassinate ranging from federal, state and local officials to leaders of private companies and organizations. The DOJ says many of them were targeted based on race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

This leads us directly to the FBI’s 2023 Hate Crimes Statistics Report (see report below). Graph #1, Bias Motivation Categories for Victims of Single-bias incidents in 2023. As you can see, the largest category are incidents where crimes are related to race, ethnicity and ancestry; religion being the second largest category (antisemitic attacks are on the rise).

OPERATION HATE ONE EIGHT

In early October 2024 Marissa Wenzke of KCAL News wrote an article entitled, “68 people charged in connection with violent white supremacist street gang in LA, Feds say.” An excerpt reads as follows: “On October 2, 2024, 68 people were charged in a federal grand jury indictment detailing alleged crimes by a white supremacist street gang (the Peckerwoods) which prosecutors say maintains an alliance with the Mexican Mafia prison gang.”

This is what the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California had to say about the case: “As a white supremacist gang, the Peckerwoods at times take orders from the Arian Brotherhood, California’s dominant prison based white supremacist gang, and maintains an alliance with the Mexican Mafia prison gang which controls most Latino street gangs in California.”

Journalist Wenzke further stated, “Federal prosecutors allege the gang espouses a violent white supremacist ideology and uses Nazi tattoos, graffiti, and iconography such as swastikas, and images of Nazi aircraft to do so.” I have studied and compiled the information in this article in order to show our readers that there is a common thread and troubling trend that connects and creates a bond among the referenced individuals and groups. The common thread is HATE.

There are also propagators of hate speech and specific individuals who promote, foment, and traffic in hate: Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Pavel Durov, Tommy Robinson, and Vladimir Putin (his cyber-intelligence units), feigning ignorance but at some time there must be accountability.

In the United States of America, we keep ignoring and running away from our reality. We ignore how our nation is viewed or perceived on the world stage. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and misogynism are on a meteoric rise. Our country hates undocumented human beings, our country despises women, and is hesitant to elect a woman to the highest office in the land. Our country is suffering from mental illness. Our country loves guns to death…both figuratively and literally. Our country can’t seem to break its addiction to illicit drugs. Donald Trump and the MAGA movement represent the final gasp of white supremacy in America. White supremacists in America know that their grasp on the reins of power in this country is slipping and they have chosen Donald Trump as their savior. Trump is the answer….or so they think.

In Trump’s America, equal opportunity and affirmative action disappear; diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are about to go on a 4-year hiatus. In Trump’s America, a woman’s right to choose is controlled by a group of good ole’ boys like Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott…men who can’t fathom nor comprehend the enormous strength and dignity of all things that are known as WOMAN.

I’ve done my duty to attract attention to these relevant issues. My partner and colleague, Gale Washington, has been my unwavering supporter and ally in struggle. Most Black journalists in America really are not allowed to critique “the system” but I do and will probably suffer repercussions and consequences for doing so.

When has freedom ever been free? No matter who wins the 2024 election silence cannot ever be an option. The struggle continues. We fight for the people….all of them and not a select few.

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

Author Malik Washington Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

Categories:

Tags: