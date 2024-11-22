Incoming LA District Attorney Vows to Reverse ‘Pro-Criminal’ Policies of Past DA

Via Pxfuel

LOS ANGELES, CA – Nathan Hochman, set to assume office as Los Angeles County’s district attorney, plans to dismantle what he calls the “pro-criminal blanket policies” instituted by his predecessor, George Gascón, according to a report by the Associated Press this week.

Hochman, whose victory Nov. 5 appeared to reflect a shift in voter sentiment, emphasized in an interview with the Associated Press that his approach would balance accountability with reform.

Hochman, a native of Los Angeles, earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School. His professional background includes roles as a defense attorney, civil litigator, and appellate counsel, according to the Ballotpedia website.

According to the AP report, Hochman said he would reinstate gang-related sentencing enhancements, allowing prosecutors to charge juveniles as adults in severe cases, and reintroduce prosecutor representation at parole hearings to support victims’ families.

He also said he plans to resume prosecuting low-level crimes, such as trespassing and loitering, often tied to homelessness, which he believes have been neglected.

Hochman emphasized the need for consistent enforcement of laws, stating, “There’s a culture of lawlessness” that he attributes to Gascón’s policies. However, Hochman maintained that his goal is not to overcrowd prisons but to deter crime through proportional consequences.

“You basically say, ‘Here are the lines in our society, the lines are the laws, I’m going to consistently, fairly and impartially enforce them and here (are) the real consequences on the other side. So if you want to, test me. If you think I’m bluffing, I’m not bluffing,’” Hochman said to AP.

Hochman told AP his goal is not to simply fill up prisons again. Although he wants to put an end to “get out of jail free cards,” as he put it, he also aims to explore alternatives to incarceration, such as mandatory drug treatment programs, community service and restitution.

“I believe in (reform) as well,” Hochman said, contrasting his approach with Gascón’s, also adding, “The difference is it won’t be a bunch of talk,” according to the AP interview.

Gascón, elected in 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter movement, implemented reforms such as ending cash bail, limiting juvenile charges, and removing sentencing enhancements.

The AP story also notes Gascón’s measures drew praise from reform advocates but also criticism from pro-law forces for perceived leniency, particularly amid rising property crime and homelessness in Los Angeles County. Viral videos of smash-and-grab thefts and worsening public safety concerns fueled voter frustration.

Hochman’s approach seeks to restore deterrence while avoiding overreliance on incarceration, he said, and he cited 2014 as a benchmark year for regional safety, aiming to replicate its conditions through balanced enforcement, according to the AP news report.

Hochman said, “The goal is ultimately to deter them from committing the crimes in the first place. That’s when I’ll know that I’m actually doing something that is effective in the criminal justice system, not by filling prisons to the breaking point. That’s a failure of the system.”

During a recent visit to “homeless court” in Hermosa Beach, Hochman observed a program that diverts homeless individuals facing misdemeanor charges toward judge-mandated services and potential housing placement. He described to AP it is an initiative that is an “innovative way” to address homelessness while reducing recidivism.

Author Nadine Ismail Hello! I’m Nadine Ismail, a second-year student at UCLA with aspirations to double major in Political Science and International Development. I’m deeply passionate about journalism, particularly in addressing today’s societal challenges authentically and bringing crucial issues to the forefront of the media. I intend to pursue a career in law, and in my free time, I enjoy practicing Pilates and hiking with friends.

Categories:

Tags: