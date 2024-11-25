Monday Morning Thoughts: Davis Criminalized Homelessness Last Week – It’s a Sad Commentary

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

In fairness to the City Council, I’m sure they felt they had to do something about the city’s homeless problem. Unfortunately, I don’t think what they did do will make any difference—and I’ll explain the exact problem in a second.

What the city did was pass an ordinance that revised the “camping” regulations which prohibits: “camping, occupying camp facilities, or using camp paraphernalia on designated public and private property.”

Those who are found in violation will now receive a misdemeanor.

The council was quick to push back against the notion that they were criminalizing homelessness, but it is difficult to come to a different conclusion.

The Grants Pass case which came down last June by the US Supreme Court ruled that the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, did not violate the Constitution’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment when enforcing camping ordinances.

The main change is that the Court “overturned an early decision by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which barred cities from enforcing camping ordinances in most public and private areas whenever the number of unsheltered people in a jurisdiction exceeds the number of ‘practically available” shelter beds,’” Davis’ City Staff report noted.

Councilmember Will Arnold said on Wednesday that he felt like after the Boise decision (the 9th Circuit ruling), “we had no options… all we had were carrots.”

He said, what the Supreme Court decision last summer changed is “now we need to recognize that a balanced approach, the Boise decision was unbalanced and that we should achieve greater balance.”

He said, “This is not, in my opinion, this is not an overreaction. This is not the pendulum swinging in the full other direction. But this is instead recalibrating to maybe the balance that should have been there the whole time where it was not for what I think was sort of a, well-meaning, but bad decision on the Boise decision.”

That’s an interesting framing, but basically Councilmember Arnold is saying it is all right for the city of Davis to clear encampments even when there are not sufficient shelters for people to sleep in.

That’s the only change that the Supreme Court made. Before Grants Pass, a city had to have a place for homeless to go in order to clear their encampment. Now they don’t.

Forget for a minute about the criminalization of being homeless or at least the criminalization of being a homeless person without a shelter—if you don’t have a shelter for someone, where are they going to go?

Councilmember Gloria Partida acknowledged that this is “a very complicated issue.”

She said, “I understand that we don’t want to criminalize homelessness. Absolutely not. I think that is important, and I absolutely agree that this is something that we’ve brought upon ourselves.”

Partida linked it to the housing crisis, stating, “We’ve refused to build housing. We have made it so difficult for people to get social services. We’ve made it so difficult for people to access just some of the basic needs that are out there.”

I agree with Partida that we have brought this on ourselves, but she is kidding herself if she does not believe that the lettering of that ordinance doesn’t criminalize homelessness.

I’m sorry, that’s what this does. If you prohibit camping in a public place under threat of jail, that is criminalization.

I think Will Arnold had it exactly backwards—the Boise decision had the balance, it forced the city to have a place to put someone up before you cleared their possessions and forced them to move or be imprisoned. We have lost that balance.

Last summer, Disability Rights California (DRC), said, “The constitution should protect all of us from the arbitrary power of the state, regardless of our status as members of a particular group.”

The DRC said it supports Justice Maria Sotomayor’s dissent that recognizes how “those with a history of mental health conditions… are at greater risk of homelessness” and where “less than five percent of housing in the United States is accessible for moderate mobility disabilities.”

DRC added, “Grants Pass will harm people across disabilities, especially Black, Native American and LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, survivors of domestic violence, and veterans,” adding, “Instead of correcting the failed policies that lead to houselessness, elected officials now have one more tool to support efforts to conserve and institutionalize unhoused persons.”

Criminalization is not a solution to homelessness, said the DRC, arguing, “Sweeping individuals away denies their humanity. It traps people in cycles of poverty and institutionalization.”

Credit to Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla and Councilmember Donna Neville for voting against the ordinance for the very reason that the ordinance was ultimately criminalizing sleeping outside.

“Charging people with misdemeanors, setting a court date for which they may not appear, fines that they probably can’t pay, a criminal record, medical needs being shuttled into the criminal justice system, I just don’t think that’s how we address this problem, I think it’s going to get worse,” Councilmember Vaitla said.

The cost of jailing someone in Yolo County runs around $80,000 to $100,000 per year. Jails right now represent the largest mental health facilities in most counties—and yet are ill-equipped to address the needs of chronically mentally ill people.

The best solution: permanent supportive housing.

In 2023, the Terner Center at Berkeley, pushed “Permanent Support Housing as a Solution to Homelessness.”

It found: “Expanding the supply of PSH is a critical step toward addressing California’s homelessness crisis. Evaluations of PSH have found that the model helps to promote housing stability and reduces the costs associated with hospital and institutional care.

“The PSH model, which provides people with housing first, and then offers supportive services—including for mental health and substance use issues, as well as to support their personal development and financial well-being—has seen remarkable success in ending chronic homelessness, even among people facing significant barriers to housing security.”

At the end of the day, throwing someone in jail if you don’t have the services available and don’t have a shelter bed seems to be the very definition of cruel and unusual punishment and, sadly, the Davis City Council last week perpetuated the problem.

