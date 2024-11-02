My View: Pointing the Finger at UC Davis Will Not Solve Davis’ Housing Dilemma

Tim Keller’s limit line proposal

Davis, CA – Over the past ten years or so there has been a subtle sleight of hand used by opponents of more housing—blame UC Davis.

This happened recently when I analyzed the candidate positions on amending Measure J.

“Trying to make Measure J the scapegoat here when the real problem is UCD not building nearly enough student housing on campus doesn’t solve anything,” wrote Eileen Samitz, a steadfast supporter of the current version of Measure J.

She added, “There is a significant amount of housing that has been approved in the City that is in the pipeline. It is not Measure J’s fault that Chiles Ranch was approved 14 years ago and laid dormant all this time.”

This led to a protracted discussion over the extent to which UC Davis has fulfilled its obligations under the MOU.

There is plenty of blame to go around in terms of housing, but the problem is pointing the finger at UC Davis is not going to solve the current problem before the city.

The problem the city faces right now is that under RHNA they—not UC Davis—have to build housing.

You can argue that RHNA should apply to UC Davis, that the city’s share of housing is in part mitigated by UC Davis—but that’s not how things work and there is virtually no chance that in the future that fact will change.

So pointing at UC Davis distracts from what the city must do – now.

You can argue—as some have—that the city has already had its Sixth Cycle Housing Element approved by the state. That’s true. But this isn’t the old days, where you only had to theoretically show on the map the capacity to build the allotted number of units.

The city has to actually build those 2000 units and over 900 units of affordable housing—and if it doesn’t show sufficient progress, the state can put the city back into Builder’s Remedy status. Worse yet, from the state point of the city, the state can litigate against the city to build housing.

The clock is not only ticking away on building the housing required under the Sixth Cycle, the time is rapidly approaching for another allotment of housing that will be required under the Seventh Cycle.

None of that housing is going to be on the UC Davis campus—and while citizens can argue that should change, it’s highly unlikely to occur.

The city was able to get its Housing Element approved using infill sites to do so. It is understandable that the city would want to do that—especially given that a Measure J vote is contentious and problematic.

But it created two problems that the city will have to address at some point.

The first, and more immediate, is whether the city can make progress toward actually rezoning and developing those plots on the map.

The second, and more long-term, is how the city is going to fulfill its next RHNA allotment which figures to be at least the same size as this cycle—if not larger. And it will have to do so on peripheral rather than infill, because the city simply does not have enough infill to make the math work.

For those complaining about UC Davis not doing its part, the city of Davis actually gets a break, not having to plan for nearly as much housing as either West Sacramento or Woodland.

I have been arguing for some time that Measure J is in jeopardy—particularly if the city shows it cannot fulfill its housing obligations.

There are some key guideposts to that. First, the city is planning to put two projects on the ballot in 2025 and 2026, respectively. If those projects pass, the city will be in at least decent shape. If one passes, it becomes more dicey. And if both fail, the city could be in a world of hurt—remember they have to actually rezone land, which requires a vote of the people if it is a Measure J parcel.

I know some folks believe that the public will support housing projects but I have considerable doubt. Village Farms is going to be a heavily contested project—opponents are already gearing up for a fight.

The city could mitigate some of the risk by attempting to create expanded exemptions for Measure J projects to allow projects that meet certain criteria to gain approval without required votes—but that figures to be highly contentious.

In addition, the city is working on a General Plan update, to hopefully facilitate housing development in the future. But we’ll see what transpires from that.

At the end of the day, all of this is going to be a heavy lift for this community, and none of it will be resolved by pointing the finger at UC Davis.

