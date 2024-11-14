Security Guard’s Use of Taser Leads to Man’s Death in Sacramento 

SACRAMENTO, CA – A man died following a struggle with private security guards in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The Nov. 9 incident, which occurred in the parking lot of Ganas Auto on Fulton Avenue, was captured on a bystander’s video, which, writes the Bee, shows the man being tased during a confrontation with two guards from Sacramento Protective Services.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Bee, witnesses reported the man resisted the guards’ attempts to detain him, repeatedly shouting, “I’m not going nowhere” before being tased.

In the footage, the guards are seen pushing the man to the ground while struggling to place him in handcuffs. The man can be heard yelling he could not breathe, and at one point, one guard places a knee on his back.

Despite being administered Narcan and receiving chest compressions by the guards, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, the Bee reported, noting the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident, although no criminal charges have been filed as of now.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the incident unfolded after the guards from Sacramento Protective Services were called to Ganas Auto. Ana McBride, who works at the dealership, had reported a person sleeping inside a vehicle on the property.

McBride, who told the Bee she feels “terrible” about the incident, said she only made the call because she was instructed to do so. She never anticipated the situation would escalate into a deadly confrontation.

According to the statement from Jason Ingman, the CEO of Sacramento Protective Services, the guards “exercised extreme professionalism” and used “reasonable and appropriate non-injuring force” to handle the situation.

The Bee wrote the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether drugs were involved in the incident, and no arrests have been made. The Sheriff’s Office has also stated that it is not investigating the death as a criminal matter at this time.

According to the Bee, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and release the man’s identity. McBride told the Sacramento Bee she “hopes the incident is investigated further.”

Author Alessandra Jimena Soberanes Alessandra Soberanes is a second-year student at the University of California, Berkeley. She has declared her major in Society & Environment and plans to pursue a double major in Legal Studies. Additionally, she is currently working on a minor in Sustainable Business & Policy. Alessandra is passionate about addressing environmental injustices, particularly those affecting her hometown in the Inland Empire. Her areas of interest include environmental and immigration law, and she aspires to serve as a positive role model for first-generation Hispanic students pursuing legal careers.

