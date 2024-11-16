The Trump Effect: The Realignment of Politics Away from Race, Gender, and Identity to That of Class

When ABC’s Jonathan Carl recently told Charlamagne tha God that “Trump got one out of every three voters of color,” the author and The Breakfast Club radio show host seemed legitimately shocked, responding, “No… really?” It was a remarkably honest revelation of just how blind even the so-called cultural tastemakers are to the politics of their own presumed constituency. It just proves that being Black, on the air, or sought out for your opinion doesn’t mean that you know the temperature of the public. Charlamagne clearly didn’t know.

Whether it was Hillary Clinton popping out with her I-keep-it-right-here-in-my-purse hot sauce pandering, Joe Biden telling folks “You ain’t Black” if they vote for Trump, or Kamala Harris cackling about inhaling the substance she put Black men in prison for, many pulse-moments have happened on Charlemagne’s show—yet, he didn’t call them out in real time. He played along. You see, it’s not enough to double-back after the public backlash has had its way with the world and posture as if you’ve been on ‘team common sense’ the whole time, any more than it is to be a Democrat pundit on CNN hunting a new job due to poor ratings.

Identity lives at the root of racism, slavery, ethnocentrism, and even that institutional marginalization that infects life within the carceral state. Trade your family name in for a number and tell me if you still feel like yourself when you haven’t heard your first name called in three decades. Talent, intelligence, skill, artistry, and brilliance know no color, and if Ibram X. Kendi taught us anything, it’s that race is a man-made concoction of hubris and fear laced with a power that can only thrive when stupid people stack themselves up to become a human staircase for others to climb in the vapid name of a throne built for demagogues. There can be no categorization of anyone without compliant someones.

It should be telling that every leftist pundit—every one—told their dwindling audience of snowflakes Trump would lose and that the polls reflected a close race. Have you forgotten what the world looked and sounded like two weeks ago? If you’re a leftist fretting over the election and looking to the ladies of The View, the talking heads on CNN, MSNBC, or any of the legacy media outlets like ABC, CBS, or NBC for solace, you won’t find any. The mainstream media is like three people who just jumped off the sinking Titanic fighting over the last life vest. The best blamer survives. They still can’t fathom how or why 47 million people watched Trump on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Ratings are a real metric—weighted polls are just bad commercials framed as news.

I’m not sure who to feel more sorry for—the hosts who act surprised that Kamala lost in a landslide and fake-blame the voters of color for selling out, or their lemming viewers who swim so deep in the Kool-Aid that they couldn’t see it coming. One thing is for sure: Charlamagne got exposed by Carl in a most unmitigated way that belies his supposed awareness of the electorate and the pulse of Black culture. He was legitimately surprised by the one-in-three data point, and it was caught on camera for all to see. Remember that moment when the next pandering politician gets booked on The Breakfast Club trying to bait the Black vote. If so many Black media personalities can be so wrong and surprised by the very electorate they program content for, why would anybody presume to think race has anything to do with voting?

It’s the economy, stupid.

