Tough Night in California For Criminal Justice Reform

In deep blue California – including bluest parts of the state – the voters have apparently resoundingly rejected criminal justice reform. Voters in Los Angeles, overwhelming tossed out one-term incumbent DA George Gascon. In Oakland, two years after San Francisco ousted Chesa Boudin, 65 percent of voters so far have agreed to recall Pamela Price.

The statewide voters also appear to have rejected criminal justice reform. As expected, Prop 36, which partially rolls back Prop 47 won overwhelmingly, so far massing 70 percent of the vote for Yes. Meanwhile, even Prop 6, which would have eliminated forced labor in the prisons, with no opposition was failing at this point 55-45.

“The passage of Proposition 36 reflects Californians’ strong desire for safer communities and meaningful solutions to our state’s rising crime, drug addiction, and homelessness crises,” the Yes on 36 campaign said in an emailed statement. “Through stricter penalties for repeat retail theft and organized theft rings, Proposition 36 ensures accountability while also creating a framework to incentivize rehabilitation by expanding access to drug treatment and job training programs, leveraging Medi-Cal and newly funded initiatives under Prop 1.”

However, progressives lamented the outcome.

The Young Women’s Freedom Center noted that Prop 36 was “was a deceptively named ballot measure that employed the threat of incarceration as a deterrent against retail theft “

They charged the arguments in favor of Prop 36, “were made in “bad faith,” suggesting that California is suffering from an increase in retail theft (which it is not) and that tougher penalties for drug crimes will deter addicts from substance abuse (which they do not).”

In fact, they note “research suggests that the enactment of Prop 36 will have the opposite of its intended effect: people who become entangled in the justice system, especially incarceration, suffer “collateral consequences,” like loss of income, inability to find housing, and being barred from accessing supportive services, that keep them trapped in cycles of recidivism with nowhere to turn but the street economy.”

The group added, “We know that the best way to prevent crimes like retail theft and substance misuse is economic opportunity, self-determination, and access to resources — not the criminalization of poverty or addiction.”

Cristine Soto DeBerry of the Prosecutors Alliance, said, “The passage of Prop 36 makes clear that California voters are frustrated – they want real solutions to homelessness, substance use disorder and crime.”

She explained, “It’s disappointing that the proponents of Prop 36 have misled them into believing this initiative will be that solution. What Prop 36 will really do is take us backward, robbing our communities of hundreds of millions of dollars for treatment and crime prevention and cycling more people in and out of prison and jail. Our communities deserve better than playing politics with public safety. “

DeBerry argued, “The success of Prop 36 at the ballot box is not a rejection of reform; in fact, it shows that Californians favor policies prioritizing treatment and rehabilitation. Unfortunately, Prop 36 will fail to deliver the support it promised. There must be accountability when funding in our communities for treatment programs and victim services is cut due to increases in our prison and jail populations as a result of Prop 36.”

She continued, “We respect that the voters have spoken and Prop 36 is now the law, so we will work to minimize the harm we know it will cause.”

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: