California Immigrants Begin Preparations for a Trump Presidency

LOS ANGELES — In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s recent victory, concerns for the future of California’s undocumented immigrant population have intensified. Trump has signaled that immigration enforcement will be a primary focus of his new administration, nominating former ICE director Tom Homan—who held the role during Trump’s first term—as ICE director once again. Homan, often called Trump’s “border czar,” is expected to support Trump’s ambitious goal of mass deportations and the elimination of temporary legal statuses for millions of immigrants.

Homan has stated, “No one’s off the table. If you’re here illegally, you better be looking over your shoulder,” and added, “You’ve got my word. Trump comes back in January, I’ll be on his heels, and I will run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.” The incoming administration has additionally promised to curtail labor and sex trafficking by increasing workplace raids.

In response, immigrant advocacy groups and California officials are mobilizing to protect the state’s immigrant population, especially in the Central Valley, where many farmworkers lack legal status.

Governor Gavin Newsom has convened a special legislative session to strategize California’s legal defense against Trump’s anticipated immigration policies, vowing to “wage an aggressive and highly visible campaign to shield California” and calling for increased state funding to support these legal battles.

Others have urged President Biden to strengthen protections for immigrants in his remaining time, such as by prioritizing pending work permit applications.

Plans to support California’s immigrant community also include expanding pro bono legal services for deportation cases, enshrining sanctuary policies at the local level, and opposing the expansion of immigration detention facilities—a new state law now permits county health officials to inspect these facilities.

Challenges may arise due to the high costs of educating immigrants on their rights, providing legal aid, and resisting federal overreach. Additionally, California’s criminal justice system has shifted more conservatively after Trump’s appointment of conservative judges during his first term.

There are additional fears for Black immigrants, with concern about increased racial attacks against them in the aftermath of Trump’s declaration that Haitian immigrants are eating pets, adding further uncertainty for their safety and wellbeing.

Furthermore, a recent federal program granting temporary legal status to workers in labor investigations could be rescinded, which may discourage undocumented workers from reporting workplace violations due to deportation fears. California has the nation’s strictest workplace laws but widespread concern for employer retaliation. Immigration attorney Yvonne Medrano warns, “Removing this protection will return workers to a time when they feared deportation for demanding minimum wage, fair pay, or other basic rights.”

Experts caution that Trump’s renewed immigration policies may further strain California’s resources, affecting not only agriculture but also industries like construction and hospitality that rely on immigrant labor. Housing and education systems may also face additional pressures if families are forced to relocate due to increased deportation risks.

Trump’s immigration policies may also threaten the nation’s food supply. Over half of the 2.4 million farmworkers lack legal status, and mass deportations could devastate agricultural production, driving up food prices and impacting Americans’ access to affordable, fresh produce and other essentials.

Categories:

Tags: