COURT WATCH: Accused Injury Could Lead to Jail Time  

SAN FERNANDO, CA – Judge Michelle Short informed the accused here in Los Angeles County Superior Court’s San Fernando Courthouse last week he could face jail time for his inability to complete court-ordered community service.

This comment came despite the defense’s argument that a dislocated shoulder made it impossible for the accused to comply.

The accused was charged with probation violations after failing to complete his community service requirement through Partners for Justice, which was mandated as part of his probation conditions.

The Deputy District Attorney argued the accused had repeatedly failed to fulfill this obligation despite prior opportunities to comply.

In contrast, the Deputy Public Defender stated the accused’s dislocated shoulder rendered him unable to perform the required service.

During the hearing, the court also reviewed additional complications regarding the accused’s conduct, including that the accused arrived late to court and had an active warrant for failing to appear at a prior court date.

The prosecution added no sufficient medical documentation was presented to substantiate the accused’s claims of physical limitations.

Judge Short emphasized the importance of complying with probation conditions and adhering to court orders.

The Deputy District Attorney argued for stricter consequences, including jail time, should the accused continue failing to meet the terms of his probation.

The defense, however, urged the court to consider the accused’s physical limitations and requested an opportunity to provide additional documentation to avoid further penalties.

In her ruling, Judge Short ordered the accused to submit a valid doctor’s note confirming his injury and explaining how it prevents him from fulfilling his community service requirement.

She set a compliance deadline for the next court date, Feb. 20, 2025, and warned failure to meet this requirement would result in jail time.

Author Nathalia Bautista Hello, my name is Nathalia I am a first gen student. I am a third year majoring in sociology and a minor in chicano studies. I aspire to be a lawyer or lapd detective and am passionate about social justice activisism and have previsouly worked at homeless shelters and for the Veterans affair.

Categories:

Tags: