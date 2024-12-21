District Attorney Indicted for Using Weapon During Police Chase

PC: Thomas Def Via Unsplash

SMITHVILLE, TN – Warren County, Tennessee District Attorney Chris Stanford has been indicted after possessing and using his weapon during a police chase – he was charged with a felony and jailed for reckless endangerment, reported Nashville News Channel 5.

News5 said the incident took place after DA Stanford was at an active crime scene with deputies who were closing in on 28-year-old suspect, Caleb Brookins.

DA Stanford was at the crime scene after a triple homicide in Warren County and was present when an officer was hit by an accomplice to Brookins driving a getaway car.

Stanford had his weapon and was prepared with body armor, claiming he was POST-certified and had prior firearms training, said News5, noting the Tennessee Department of Insurance and Commerce denied his claims and found no record of it.

News5 said after the officer was hit by the getaway car, Stanford pulled out his gun and shot three times toward the vehicle.

Nashville News Channel 5 stated, “When the bullet hit (an) apartment, the indictment said a mom and her three children were inside,” but unhurt. The bullet Stanford shot from his handgun went through a front porch patio chair, through an exterior wall and into the living room wall of the home.

News5 said Stanford was not under immediate threat when he fired the shots.

District Attorney Stanford now carries felony charges and is expected to appear in DeKalb County General Sessions Court Jan. 7, reported News5, which added DA Stanford cannot prosecute the triple homicide in his county now.

Author Vielka Guevara Hi! My name is Vielka Guevara and I am a third-year Political Science student at UCLA also minoringi n Central American Studies. I am from Los Angeles and I am very passionate about persuing a degree in Law under the Immigration or Criminal field. I have dedicated majority of my time ot advocacy work for margenalized communities and as such I hope to continue that post-undergrad.

