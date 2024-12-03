Fox News’ Laura Ingraham News Mixes up Black Attorneys

PC Gage Skidmore

NEW YORK, NY – Laura Ingraham, a Fox News commentator, on live TV last week confused Black attorneys according to The Root, and acted defensively shortly afterward.

According to The Root, “during a segment of ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ the host was on rant, criticizing officials, district attorneys, and judges who have participated in legal proceedings against President-elect Donald Trump, specifically calling out Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis.”

The Root states that Ingraham has had a long history of mix-ups and foibles while reporting for Fox News.

During the segment, according to The Root, “as pictures of the officials were being shown, Ingraham stated, “History is going to remember Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and the judges who let these cases get as far as they did as modern-day Keystone Cops, who chased Trump around, hounding him, trying to keep him off the campaign trail because they hated his agenda.”

However, The Root states, “the one problem, the Black woman that showed up on people’s screens was not Willis, it was Letitia James, the Black attorney general of New York who filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and even threatened to seize some of the billionaire’s New York skyscrapers.”

Laura Ingraham, according to The Root, “shortly afterward attempted to explain the show’s mistake and apologize for it. But it came across as half-hearted, as she quickly took shots at both Willis and James.”

The Root references her response as stating “we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis,’’ she said, but then added, “So that was our mistake. But they both hate Trump.”

