Man Attacks Reporter: States ‘This Is Trump’s America Now’

DENVER, CO – A man in Colorado is facing potential bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a news reporter after demanding to know the reporter’s citizenship status and stating, “This is Trump’s America now,” according to an Associated Press story.

Patrick Thomas Egan, age 39, was arrested Dec. 18, in Grand Junction, CO, after he followed Ja’Ronn Alex, a KKCO/KJCT reporter, for around 40 miles from the Delta area. Alex believes the attack took place because he is a Pacific Islander, reported AP News.

AP News wrote that Egan, who was driving a taxi, arrived in Grand Junction and pulled up next to Alex at a stoplight. He then stated, “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump’s America now. I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you.”

Alex then drove back to his news station and when he got out of his vehicle, said AP, Egan chased him as he ran to the station’s door, demanding to see Alex’s identification and shortly after tackled Alex and put him “in a headlock and began to strangle him,” stated AP News.

Coworkers who witnessed the scene told police, “Alex appeared to be losing his ability to breathe during the attack, which was partially captured on surveillance video” reported AP News.

Alex is a native of Detroit and was driving a news vehicle at the time, according to AP News, adding Egan was arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second-degree assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2, to learn if prosecutors have filed formal charges against him.

Author Ellie Reddington Hello! My name is Ellie Reddington and I am a freshman at UCLA. I am a political science major and pursing pre-law. My current goal is to become a criminal defense litigator.

