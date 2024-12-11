Oakland City Council President Elected to Alameda County Board of Supervisors

OAKLAND, CA – Newly-elected Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas leads a “majority women and women of color” Board of Supervisors, according to Change Consulting.

Bas, currently serving as the Oakland City Council President and District 2 Councilmember, is promising to take her victory and values that she held in these roles with her, as she advances to the Board of Supervisors, explained Change Consulting.

After announcing her win, Bas stated, “This victory belongs to all of us—the people who believed in a vision for an Alameda County that prioritizes community, equity, and opportunity for everyone.”

Bas has long emphasized Oakland’s progressive nature, and credits her campaign’s success to a “movement powered by the community.”

Bas is “the Filipina daughter of immigrants, a sexual assault survivor, and a working mom,” according to Change Consulting, adding Bas claims these struggles have pushed her to labor “for safe neighborhoods, a living wage, an end to food insecurity, and access to affordable healthcare and housing.”

Change Consulting reports, on homelessness, Bas has already led a $350 million bond measure to create up to 2,400 housing units for unhoused individuals as well as to establish a $14 million fund to “assist low-income housing insecure tenants to purchase homes.”

On safety, Change Consulting said Bas has “expanded violence prevention and anti-sex trafficking programs,” as well as “launched Fire Department mobile crisis teams to address mental health and 911 calls.”

To get to where she is now as Supervisor-elect, Bas has already had to endure smear campaigns funded by some of her biggest targets—big tech and corporate landlords—by having one-on-one conversations with her supporters, according to Change Consulting.

Wary of future challenges, Change Consulting explains Bas promises to tackle anything the new Trump Administration throws her way, relying on the values she ran on, and the people power she used to get into office.

Author Neha Suri Neha Suri is a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles pursuing a degree in political science and economics. She is passionate about working towards reform in the criminal legal system and aims to study immigration and criminal law. Originally from Sacramento, long term she hopes to work at the Capitol–either state or national in immigration policy.

