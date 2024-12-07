Ohio Gov Inks Controversial Bathroom Bill, Sparking Trans Rights Backlash

COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio Gov, Mike DeWine has signed the “Protect All Students Act,” a controversial law banning transgender students from using multi-person bathrooms aligning with their gender identity in public and private schools from kindergarten through college.

The legislation, signed privately, has sparked backlash from civil rights groups, educators, and LGBTQ+ advocates, who argue it threatens the safety and rights of transgender youth, according to a KCRA News story.

The bill mandates separate bathrooms, locker rooms, and overnight accommodations based on gender assigned at birth. Supporters, like Republican state Sen. Jerry Cirino, argues it is necessary for safety and common sense.

However, opponents, including the ACLU of Ohio and Equality Ohio, contend the law will increase risks of abuse and harassment for transgender students, said KCRA News, noting the bill follows a broader national trend of state-level restrictions on transgender rights, including limitations on gender-affirming care and participation in sports.

The law, set to take effect in 90 days, mandates that schools designate bathrooms, locker rooms, and overnight accommodations for “exclusive use” by individuals based on their gender assigned at birth, KCRA News notes.

The legislation has drawn sharp criticism from organizations such as the ACLU of Ohio and Equality Ohio. In their statement, ACLU of Ohio representatives condemned the bill as a violation of LGBTQ+ individuals’ privacy rights that will “make them less safe,” reported KCRA News.

Equality Ohio’s Executive Director, Dwayne Steward, called the measure “dangerous” and warned of heightened risks for abuse and harassment against transgender youth, adding in the KCRA News story, “We are deeply disappointed that Governor DeWine has allowed this dangerous bill to become law.”

The enactment of this law adds Ohio to a growing list of states restricting transgender rights, reflecting a broader national movement, the ACLU notes.

Currently, 26 states have passed laws limiting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, with the U.S. Supreme Court scheduled to hear a pivotal case regarding Tennessee’s restrictions in December. At least 11 states have imposed similar bathroom bans for transgender individuals, and 24 have enacted laws governing transgender participation in sports, the ACLU said.

Gov. DeWine, who previously vetoed a ban on gender-affirming care, offered no public comment upon signing this bill.

KCRA News said critics argue that such measures escalate discrimination and ostracism. Equality Ohio noted the policy not only marginalizes transgender students but also risks misidentifying and targeting individuals perceived as transgender by school authorities.

The debate, said the ACLU, underscores the intensifying divide over transgender rights in America, particularly as former President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric has amplified opposition to such rights.

The ACLU also states that with new legislative sessions beginning in 2025, states like Texas are already drafting further proposals to restrict access to gender-affirming care and impose legal consequences on healthcare providers and individuals undergoing gender transitions.

