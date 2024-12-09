Sonoma Valley School District Pays $100,000 in Discrimination Settlement

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) announced a $100,000 settlement involving the Sonoma Valley Unified School District last week, resolving allegations of anti-Black discrimination and disability-based bias against a former teacher by the district, according to a CRD statement.

The settlement stems from a 2023 complaint in which a former teacher alleged they were forced to resign due to racial and disability discrimination, the CRD said.

The teacher claimed they were suspended after using an outside school account for student extracurricular purchases, while a non-Black colleague who engaged in similar actions faced no consequences.

CRD Director Kevin Kish emphasized the importance of workplace equality, stating, “We all deserve equal treatment on the job. No matter the circumstances, employers have to do their part to ensure work decisions are not colored by bias or discrimination.”

According to the CRD, the school district will conduct a thorough review of its anti-discrimination policies and procedures as part of the settlement.

The district is also required to amend any policies as necessary to ensure compliance with state civil rights law and report on its compliance within 180 days.

The settlement, mediated by Attorney IV Mediator Mary M. Leichliter, includes a $100,000 payment to the former teacher to resolve the alleged harms. Robin Blackwell from CRD’s Enforcement Division investigated the case.

This resolution is part of CRD’s broader efforts to address workplace discrimination in California, it said.

The department’s statement notes its free dispute resolution program resolves hundreds of discrimination complaints annually, resulting in millions of dollars in direct relief to Californians and policy changes aimed at preventing future discrimination.

CRD said while this settlement marks a significant step in addressing alleged discrimination within the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, it also underscores the ongoing challenges in ensuring equal treatment in workplaces across California.

Author Xiangting Wu Hi! This is Xiangting (Ting) Wu, a sophomore at UCLA majoring in Data Theory and Neuroscience. I am an international student from China who wants to have a deeper understanding of Los Angeles. In my leisure time, I enjoy hiking, watching movies, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Categories:

Tags: