Sweeps Across California: Houseless Artists, Housed Allies and Spiritual Leaders Faced All-Night Harassment by Police “You can’t stay here,” City Administrator of occupied Huchiun, aka Oakland, told us houseless, formerly houseless and...

SF Public Defender’s Office Files Complaint against SFPD Officers SAN FRANCISCO, CA- A complaint was filed this week by the San Francisco Public Defender with the...

Village Farms – Community Outreach Author Vanguard Administrator View all posts

VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: A Glimpse of Independence It was about 9:30 PM, on the 4th of July, when I decided to look outside my...