Ten People Charged for Crimes Allegedly Related to LA Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office—headed by new DA Nathan Hochman—announced charges early this week against 10 individuals for crimes committed during the ongoing wildfires.

According to the office’s press release, one is currently being charged with arson-related counts for lighting a tree on fire in Azusa, whereas the other nine face felony charges related to “looting” – burglaries in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

District Attorney Hochman gave a clear warning to those committing crimes in light of the unprecedented wildfires, stating, “If you exploit this tragedy to prey on the victims of these deadly fires, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

The DA’s Office explained the charges were the result of “a multi-agency collaboration,” which included the LA County Sheriff’s Department, LA Police Dept., LA Fire Arson Unit, U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI and ATF.

In a statement, Hochman lauded the LA County Board of Supervisors for being “an indispensable partner in our efforts to protect residents, support first responders and ensure justice for those affected by these tragic events.”

The press release lists two people charged with one count of first-degree residential burglary and looting during an emergency or evacuation (grand theft), and looting in the Mandeville Canyon area, with one of them charged with two additional counts of firearm possession by a felon.

The DA’s Office noted the charges were “allegations” the two stole property amounting to $200,000, and one accused was on state prison parole and another accused on felony probation at the time of arrest.

The DA’s Office statement noted if the accused are convicted as charged, one faces life in prison, and the other 22 years and eight months. Bail for the two range from $310,000 to $1.1 million.

Another accused is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run, allegedly causing “great bodily harm” as a convicted felon during his attempted flight to avoid police. The DA’s Office requested $1.08 million bail with a conviction giving the accused life in prison.

Another accused was charged with felony arson, arson during a state of emergency and attempted arson for allegedly attempting to light a fallen tree on fire in Azusa. His bail is $20,000 and faces up to nine years in prison.

Two others stand accused of burglarizing two homes in Altadena, pleading not guilty to first-degree residential burglary.

Four more individuals each face one count of first-degree residential burglary for allegedly looting an Altadena residence. Their bail was $50,000 each.

“These curfews are in place to protect citizens and ensure public safety. Anyone who violates them will face serious consequences,” said Hochman.

Categories:

Tags: