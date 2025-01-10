1996 Millionaire Killers May be Found – But Not Man Imprisoned for Crime

WHITE PLAINS, NY – District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced here this week there will be a reinvestigation into the 1996 murder of millionaire Archie Harris and Betty Ramcharan after two new suspects were found with no connection to Selwyn Days, a man tried five times for the crime and was acquitted in 2017.

Days was tried five times, and “Through a series of hung juries and reversed convictions (was) ultimately acquitted and freed in 2017,” CNN reported.

His lawyer, Glenn Garber stated, “he is truly innocent and it’s important to fully put this matter to rest,” according to CNN.

The current DA, Rocah, took office in 2021 and was not working on this case at the time Days was prosecuted. However, she will be leaving office and has decided not to run for a second term.

Days’ lawyer believes incoming DA Susan Cacace would go on to “charge and punish those actually responsible for the killings,” CNN reported.

Victim Harris was a millionaire known for bragging about the cash he kept at his Eastchester home, and CNN said, “He was facing charges of forcing one aide– Days’ mother– to perform a sex act, and pointing a gun at a second helper.”

Five years later, Days was charged by the authorities. He said in his video confession to the police, “I didn’t commit this crime. I don’t know who did.. I don’t know nothing about it,” CNN reported.

His first and third trials were ended by hung juries. Later, his second and fourth trials led to murder convictions and 50-year sentences. Both of these convictions were overturned.

By the time he was acquitted, Days had served 16 years in prison.

