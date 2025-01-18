City of Davis Announces Grand Opening of G St on January 27

Davis, CA – The city of Davis announced on Friday that the long awaited opening of G St will take place on Monday, January 27 from 12 to 1 pm, at the corner of G and 3rd Streets.

The free event will include speakers, music, some refreshments and a ribbon cutting for all to enjoy.

The city said, it “warmly encourages attendees to explore and visit the businesses on G Street and throughout downtown Davis. The City of Davis is dedicated to supporting businesses, fostering positive and productive partnerships and enhancing our thriving communities.”

The announcement comes as the Enterprise this week published an article criticizing the city for lack of progress on the project.

Meanwhile, the city expressed its gratitude to “especially businesses on G Street, who have been patiently waiting for the opening of G Street while construction has been completed and cleaning and maintenance have been finalized, as mentioned in a previous update on the G Street webpage. ”

But the major businesses were not exactly patient. Some loudly complained about not being able to meet their rent, while others noted they were told the opening would be the first week of January, but the project has dragged on to late January.

Jenny Tan, director of community engagement in the City Manager’s Office, told the Enterprise this week, “A few things still need to happen,” and, “We all want G Street to open so that the community can use it.

