Commentary: I Agree – We Need to Talk about Density and What It Means for Traffic

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Last week, The Davis Citizens Planning Group discussed the issue of density, rightly noting, “density is a term that some Davisites fear, and misunderstand.”

As they noted in their op-ed on December 23, “One commenter last week accused us of wanting to “Manhattan-ize” Davis. Other people use terms like “packing people in like sardines.””

The authors lay out many of the advantages of density, arguing, “One of the key things that we think many people who live in low density suburban neighborhoods (like most of Davis) don’t understand or appreciate is that density can create very attractive and desirable places. One of the most positive attributes is walkability; the ability to move around on foot and gain access to amenities that are close together.”

In my view, this has been one of the “foibles” of Davis. When Measure J was passed in 2000 for the first time, there was a notion that Davis can survive by growing up instead of out.

That almost immediately ran into a problem—existing neighborhoods and residents balked at infill projects and redevelopment that densified the city, especially the part of the city next to their housing or along their perceived transit routes.

That pushback led to kind of a planning by compromise approach by the city and developers. New infill projects and approaches have been more dense and have gone up in scale, but only to the point where existing residents are willing to accept it.

The clearest example of this was at the University Mall. The city had pushed the applicants to submit a mixed-use project for the underutilized mall. Once they came forward with it, there was massive pushback by residents in the area—even among those residents that would largely not be impacted by the taller building and despite the fact that, across the street, a seven-story building was approved with virtually no opposition.

The result was a compromise at the dais to reduce the density and thus the height of the project, but the applicant couldn’t make it work and they came out with a new plan, an all-commercial plan that has no housing.

That is a perfect example of the problem here. The margins for being able to get financing and build housing on infill, especially mixed-use spots, are much tighter than most people want to believe.

And while that will undoubtedly lead people to conclude maybe we shouldn’t be doing mixed use, that will foreclose any opportunity to redevelop huge swaths of the town.

That brings me now to Village Farms. I can already tell, 1800 is a number that is going to *scare* a good number of folks in this town.

For a lot of people, they see 1800 units as bringing in a lot of new traffic to an already congested corridor.

For others however, 1800 units is not nearly enough and not nearly dense enough.

The problem we are going to face is that perceptions about traffic and density already torpedoed a non-Measure J project—what is it going to do for a project where the voters get the last word?

As I noted earlier in the week, former councilmember Will Arnold argued that the Village location is “the absolute best place in town for that project to be, full stop.”

The campaign against Village Farms is going to argue the opposite—that it is the worst possible place for housing in Davis.

There is something to be said for both positions, frankly. I will say, a lot of the debate is going to focus on traffic.

There is something to be said for Will Arnold’s argument here: “If you want to find a not-impacted intersection, I think Road 29 and Road 95 is a not-impacted intersection. Let’s just build stuff out in the middle of nowhere and have sprawl.”

I also believe that if you look at actual traffic problems through the corridor, they are caused not by local traffic going to places like the Cannery and Wildhorse, but rather most of the traffic there is either headed to Woodland on Pole Line becoming Road 102 and going onto Mace to get on I-80.

And, if that’s the case, having more local housing where people can commute to work by bike and bus instead of cars, you may actually improve traffic conditions with additional Davis housing, rather than worsen them.

Bottom line: people fear traffic. Traffic concerns have caused several projects, including the 2005 project at this very spot, to be defeated.

The Citizens Planning Group in their piece noted, “It’s not that we want Davis to be denser than it already is. What we want is for moderate density to be well planned —considered not just as a stand-alone development, as is happening now, but as a part of the whole of the city. And that means deliberately planning for transit and bike connectivity, ensuring that the density is co-located with that transit plan, and incorporating mixed-use commercial into these neighborhoods as well.”

They add: “These are not things that we are going to get via the vote-as-they-come-up Measure J process, and so it is our hope that by advocating for more sustainable and CONNECTED city design, we can inspire the developers or the city, to engage in a better process for developing these neighborhoods.”

Unfortunately the next project is going to come forward, there will be some give and take between the city, the community, and the developers, and then the voters will be asked to vote up and down after a bunch of naysayers do the best to scare the hell out of them as far as traffic impacts go.

Where I agree with the Citizens Planning Group is the need to turn this into an ongoing dialogue.

They want to see better integrated transit—and I personally think a lot of the problem with traffic is exacerbated, if not triggered, by the fact that people are having to commute into town to work at UC Davis, while at the same time existing residents commute out of town to work in Sacramento or the Bay Area.

In other words, I think housing in town could actually ease rather the exacerbate traffic problems, but convincing the critical voters of that will be tricky.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: