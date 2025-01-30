COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Disabled Accused Release Into Addiction Recovery  

WOODLAND, CA – In a misdemeanor bail review hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Catherine Hohenwarter sided with the prosecution and denied the defense request for a supervised own recognizance (SOR) release so the accused can enter addiction recovery services.

The accused is being charged with four misdemeanors, which included three counts of unlawful possession, and one count of resisting arrest by an officer.

Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke sought for the court to grant the accused SOR release in order to acquire addiction treatment from the mental health service Hope Cooperative for the accused, “when they find placement.”

DPD Gocke continued to note that the accused was appearing to experience unfair treatment while in the custody of law enforcement and corrections, due to preexisting restrictions in the accused movement.

The defense proceeded on this note with their motion for release, stating the accused “described a series of medical issues” and “difficulty in moving the way law enforcement (requests) while the accused has been in custody.

PD Gocke motioned for the accused’s SOR release due to these physical and mental concerns.

Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Spatola objected to the accused’s release, stating there is “no reason that this (person) should be released.” DA Spatola cited “concerns of public safety risks and that the accused “poses such a threat.”

The prosecution concluded their objection to the motion with a concern that the accused “will not show up in court.”

DPD Gocke responded to the prosecution’s concerns, stating the accused “has made all previous court appearances.”

The defense also addressed the prosecution’s concerns about public safety, citing that “verbal statements” made while accused “was in handcuffs…(are) different from a physical altercation.”

The defense concluded their response to the prosecution by reiterating how the accused is “mentally ill, of which the court is aware.”

Judge Hohenwarter denied the motion for SOR release, stating “based on the behaviors established so far, (the accused) is a danger to the community.”

After the motion was denied, the accused addressed the court to elaborate on their physical issues, expressing concern over the way they were handled by law enforcement.

The accused charged, “I’ve been in danger since they’ve been taking me to jail” and “I’m always (considered) a threat.”

Following the accused’s statement, Judge Hohenwarter responded, “I hear you,” but still, the accused remains jailed with bail set at $1,000.

The court did however acknowledge the defense argument regarding the accused mental health and ability, and as such scheduled a hearing to occur in the upcoming weeks to assess the mental competence of the accused.

The accused was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff until the mental competence of the accused can be properly assessed.

