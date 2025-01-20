Dog-Fighting Cases Prosecuted by DOJ

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. The Department of Justice prosecuted high-profile dogfighting cases under its environmental crimes initiative in December, exposing the harsh realities of this underground activity, according to the DOJ.

These cases led to extensive law enforcement investigations and federal charges against multiple individuals nationwide.

On Dec. 13, 2024, Jesus Allen Stephans of Waskom, Texas, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his involvement in dogfighting in November 2021. Court documents revealed Stephans had organized and hosted the event in Harrison County, TX.

Stephans arranged 14 dogfighting matches for gambling and entertainment, including participants from out of state.

Law enforcement disrupted the event and discovered a dog fighting pit structure, a severely injured dog, and equipment commonly used in dogfighting, including heavy chains and treadmills. Numerous Pitbull dogs were located at Stephan’s residence.

Stephans pleaded guilty to conspiracy and sponsoring dog fighting, facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

And, in Donaldsonville, GA, on Dec. 16, 2024, Herman Buggs pleaded guilty to conspiracy for his role in a large-scale dogfighting event in April 2022 in Donalsonville, Georgia.

Co-defendants, including Fredricus White and Brandon Baker, admitted to transporting and being involved in dogfighting, while others pleaded guilty to conspiracy or spectating.

Law enforcement said it interrupted the event and rescued up to 27 injured dogs. Agents discovered 22 dogs in a car at the scene, who had been fighting, along with multiple dogs waiting for their turn in the pit. Others were found living on the property owned by the host.

Prosecutors highlighted the multistate participation, with individuals traveling from southwest Georgia, Alabama and Florida to engage in dogfighting.

On Dec. 13, 2024, in Annapolis, MD, the court sentenced Frederick D. Moorefield, Jr., to 18 months in prison, followed by six months of home detention and three years of supervised release.

Moorefield, who previously served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, also faces a $20,000 fine and is required to forfeit $21,576.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in dog fighting and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

Moorefield operated under the alias “Geehad Kennels” for over two decades, and had used his home to breed, train and fight dogs in Maryland.

The DOJ, in its report, said its investigation into Moorefield started in 2018 when two dead dogs were found in a plastic dog food bag in Annapolis. Mail addressed to Moorefield was discovered in the bag, and necropsy results showed the dogs had injuries consistent with dogfighting.

Between January 2019 and October 2023, DOJ investigators uncovered financial transactions linked to dogfighting and evidence of Moorefield’s involvement in a group called the “DMV Board.”

During a 2023 search of Moorefield’s home, agents found five pit bull-type dogs confined in metal cages in his basement, along with animal medications, food and dogfighting equipment.

DOJ explained when sponsoring dog fights, matches only ended when a dog was fatally injured, forfeited, or “quit.” Moorefield had killed dogs that survived.

Finally, in Upper Deerfield Township, NJ, on Dec. 6, 2024, Johnnie Lee Nelson pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from his role in a violent dog-fighting operation. The charges included conspiracy to possess, train and transport dogs for fighting, sponsoring and exhibiting dogs in animal fighting events.

On March 23, 2029, Nelson held a gruesome dogfighting event at an auto body garage in New Jersey, said DOJ.

According to the court documents, law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call, where the fighting pit was discovered in the garage. Inside, officers discovered a fighting pit, two fatally injured pit bull-type dogs, and evidence of participants fleeing the scene.

DOJ’s report noted two of the dogs were severely injured and were discovered stuffed inside an inoperable car in the garage. Another dog was found unharmed in a separate vehicle. Officers then uncovered a do-it-yourself veterinary suture and skin staple kit stored in a bag.

Nelson, along with co-defendant Tommy Watson, was part of a dogfighting operation they called “From Da Bottom Kennels,” DOJ added, noting evidence, including cell phone videos, revealed the two accused jointly trained and possessed the surviving dog found at the scene.

Prosecutors also discovered that Nelson and others live-streamed the dog fights via Telegram.

