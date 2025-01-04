Fairness Project Claims Big Progressive Ballot Wins

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – The results from the ballot box for the 2023/2024 election cycle show the Fairness Project won nine of 11 ballot measure campaigns on reproductive freedom and economic justice, impacting people in red and purple states.

Since 2016, the Fairness Project claims it has won 39 progressive ballot measure campaigns across 20 different states.

“We won in some of the deepest red, most conservative places in our country. We won against vehement opposition and politicians who tried to stack the odds in their favor,” said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project.

Hall added, “And we won on issues like abortion, paid leave, and raising the minimum wage—issues politicians have failed to advance for their constituents for decades.”

This past election cycle, the Fairness Project has become the largest funder of abortion ballot measures, helping abortion rights win in Missouri, Arizona and Montana this year, noting, “Now over 5 million women of reproductive age are not living under abortion bans.”

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Great Plains said the group “listened to the reality on the ground, opened doors to opportunities, and helped build a path to making millions of Missourians healthier and more free.”

The Fairness Project reports its funding has helped to get paid sick leave for more than 1 million people in Nebraska, Missouri and Alaska, and raised minimum wages for nearly 600,000 workers and their families in Alaska and Missouri.

Hall concluded, “The power of ballot measures is that the American people don’t have to wait – they can make change themselves. And we intend to support them with everything we have.”

