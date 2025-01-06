Fed DOJ Settles Civil Rights Probe with Antioch Police Dept

iStock-537889025

ANTIOCH, CA — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) this past week said it has reached an agreement in its investigation of the Antioch Police Department (APD) and its alleged race discrimination and other “discriminatory conduct” against Antioch residents.

“APD will hire an expert law enforcement consultant jointly selected by the parties to review and update APD’s policies, procedures and training on a variety of topics, including non-discriminatory policing, use of force, hiring and promotions, investigations of misconduct, discipline, community policing, language access, and other topics,” the DOJ said.

U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California said, “Law enforcement is only effective when it inspires public confidence. A police department that discriminates based on race and other protected classes undermines both public safety and public confidence.”

Ramsey added, “Today’s agreement will help ensure that policing in Antioch is done constitutionally and will help restore public trust.”

According to the DOJ’s statement, the department launched its investigation “after the public disclosure of discriminatory text communications that dozens of APD personnel allegedly exchanged” between September 2019 and January 2022.

The resolution agreement’s background section revealed that a joint investigation between the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California began in June 2023 after receiving the tip from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office in April. 2023.

Shortly after the DOJ received information of texts that contained “racist and sexist slurs,” as outlined in the written agreement, the DOJ said it launched an investigation focused on possible civil rights violations, including “APD’s compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI)” and the “Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act (Safe Streets Act).”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said that “fair and non-discriminatory policing is fundamental to effective law enforcement, especially for those agencies that receive federal funding.

“In working with the Justice Department to institute policing reform, Antioch Police Department sends a strong message that the discrimination and misconduct that prompted this investigation will not be tolerated.”

Clarke concluded, “The agreement we have will ensure that Antioch’s policing practices are free from discrimination in the road ahead — the community deserves nothing less.”

Author Vy Tran Vy Tran is a 4th-year student at UCLA pursuing a B.A. in Political Science--Comparative Politics and a planned minor in Professional Writing. Her academic interests include political theory, creative writing, copyediting, entertainment law, and criminal psychology. She has a passion for the analytical essay form, delving deep into correlational and description research for various topics, such as constituency psychology, East-Asian foreign relations, and narrative theory within transformative literature. When not advocating for awareness against the American carceral state, Vy constantly navigates the Internet for the next wave of pop culture trends and resurgences. That, or she opens a blank Google doc to start writing a new romance fiction on a whim, with an açaí bowl by her side.

