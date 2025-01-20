LA District Attorney Announces Felony Arson Charges Amid Raging LA Fires

WEST COVINA, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman late last week announced felony charges against two men for separate alleged acts of arson during the deadly fires sweeping across the Los Angeles region.

The District Attorney’s Office noted, “These cases come on the heels of charges against 10 individuals for looting and arson during the deadly fires.”

District Attorney Hoffman said the District Attorney’s Office “will not tolerate individuals who exploit this tragedy by committing heinous acts of arson or looting.”

The District Attorney’s Office said one of the men arrested is charged with one count of felony arson of property and one count of felony arson during a state of emergency. Statutory bail is $350,000,” with the accused facing seven years in prison.

The DA’s Office alleged, on Jan. 11 at approximately 2 p.m., the accused lit a “fire in the back of a warehouse/shipping yard at 15250 Stafford St. in the City of Industry, causing bushes, stacks of pallets and the back portion of a tractor-trailer to become inflamed.”

The District Attorney added the other suspect is charged with “one count each of felony arson during a state of emergency; felony possession, manufacturing, or disposing of flammable or combustible materials, incendiary devices, or explosives with the intent to commit arson; and misdemeanor reckless burning of personal property.”

The accused “faces allegations of violating probation after committing arson; engaging in violent conduct indicating a serious danger to society; and having a history of prior felony convictions,” and faces 14 years in prison.

