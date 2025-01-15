Letter: Those Loyal to the Democratic Party Deserve Answers, Not Excuses External

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Many have commented on my quest to find out why no Democratic member of Congress has invoked the 14th Amendment, Section Three with: 1) the insurrection on January 6th, 2021, didn’t happen, 2) the J6 Hearings never proved that Trump was an insurrectionist, 3) and my favorite: just a few bad actors caused some trouble.

Tell that to the 140-plus police officers who ended up in hospitals because of MAGA maniacs’ “legitimate political discourse.” Tell that to the custodians who had to clean up the insurrectionists’ poop and pee in the halls and on the walls. Tell that to us, the taxpayers, for the millions of dollars spent to repair the Capitol Building. Tell that to the FBI, who arrested well over a thousand who bear-sprayed police officers, beat them with rods, tasered them, etc. Tell that to Trump’s staff, Kevin McCarthy, and Trump’s daughter, who all begged him to call off his rabid mob.

The commander-in-chief of the most potent military on the planet could have shut that riot down in a heartbeat. Instead, he watched the chaos unfold on TV for three hours.

William Duncan, a field representative for Congressional Representative Thompson, said he didn’t know why members of Congress haven’t invoked the 14th Amendment, Section Three. All I’ve gotten from Representative Thompson and his staff is “I don’t know” and “the people have spoken.” Those loyal to the Democratic Party deserve answers, not excuses.

