NAACP Demands Sentencing Justice in N.C.

APEX, NC – The NAACP Raleigh-Apex branch has called for the release of a man, sentenced from 49 to 75 years in prison, according to ABC 11.

The accused, a 48-year-old resident of Holly Springs in Wake County, was convicted in August of firing a pellet gun into numerous buildings. He received multiple weapon charges for the 2020 incident.

In a press conference this week, the NAACP raised multiple concerns, charging the district attorney lacked adequate evidence against the accused, who had an alibi—supported by testimony showing the accused could not have been present at the crime scene.

Dr. Mark Dasconcellos, a representative at the NAACP Raleigh-Apex branch, criticized the court, said ABC News, noting, “His wrongful conviction is a stain on all of us who believe in the sanctity of the justice system. It is a stain of the promise of a system to protect the innocent and punish the guilty.”

In the conference, the NAACP specifically singled out the Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice, asking them to investigate the mishandling of the case by the Holly Springs Police Department and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

The NAACP said its ultimate goal is have the accused released from prison.

Author Athena Rem Hello! My name is Athena, and I am a first-year at UCLA majoring in Political Science. I grew up in New York City, across from the United Nations, and a few years ago I moved to Malibu, CA. I currently write for the Bruin Political Review at UCLA, and I intend to pursue a career in law post-graduation and I am excited to be working with the Vanguard!

Categories:

Tags: