Olympian Punched by Cops ‘Fled’ to Paris Games, Police Claim

iStock-1346156657.jpg

MIAMI, FL – Police here tased, punched and jailed Olympic medalist Fredrick Kerley earlier this month by Miami Beach cops, who later suggested they were justified because of a months-old domestic violence complaint, according to the Miami Herald.

“A newly released arrest affidavit shows that in May, Miami-Dade police were called to the sprinter’s home in the Goulds area after an argument between Kerley and his wife escalated into what police say could have been a life-and-death situation,” wrote the Miami Herald.

But, Kerley’s attorney, Richard Cooper, said the Black athlete “was aware of the domestic violence accusations, but said the charges came as a surprise, as Kerley never had a warrant out for his arrest, believing the situation was only being brought up because he is in a vulnerable position.”

The Herald added, “Police alleged that Kerley choked his longtime partner twice as she tried to get help,” with the affidavit reading, “The victim stated that she was not able to call for help or even (gasp) for air.”

The Herald noted, “Miami-Dade police, however, did not arrest or charge Kerley immediately after the incident… instead waiting eight months to file charges, acting only after Miami Beach Police detained Kerley and booked him into a Miami-Dade County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.”

The Miami Herald noted that the Miami-Dade Police Department explained the delay in arrest due to a lack of witness cooperation, also learning “Kerley had ‘fled’ the country,” according to a statement released by Detective Angel Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Rodriguez explained that “detectives typically attempt to question individuals before filing formal charges or seeking an arrest warrant. However, in this case, he said, they were unable to interview Kerley before he traveled to the Paris Summer Olympic Games.”

The Miami Herald noted, “Because of this, the detective entered a ‘probable cause’ alert into state and national criminal justice databases that would alert authorities if Kerley was put in custody or if his whereabouts were known so that formal charges could be pursued.”

However, the Miami Herald added, “these databases are limited to North America, meaning Interpol did not receive the notification when Kerley was overseas competing.” The Herald also noted that it was unclear if Olympic officials knew of Kerley’s case.

The Miami Herald added, “Kerley was ultimately tased and jailed but let out Friday afternoon after a tense bond hearing,” with “domestic battery by strangulation and strong-arm robbery for the altercation in May at his home.”

Kerley’s attorney, Cooper, emphasized there was “never enough” evidence to justify an arrest warrant for the domestic dispute.

Categories:

Tags: