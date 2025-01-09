Progressive Legend Barbara Lee Announces Run for Oakland Mayor

U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Flickr under Creative Commons licence)

OAKLAND, CA – She’s opposed unpopular U.S. wars when no one else would in her more than two decades in Congress, but now former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee said she is going to accept the “challenge” to run for mayor of Oakland in an April special election.

“I’ve never shied away from a challenge,” said progressive Democrat Lee in an emailed announcement Wednesday.

“I’m always ready to fight for Oakland. Together, we can and will restore Oakland as a beacon for innovators, artists, builders, and entrepreneurs—creating opportunities that lift all families and neighborhoods,” Lee added.

Lee, 78, was prompted to run for Oakland Mayor after voters recalled progressive Mayor Sheng Thao in November—voters also rejected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price—when powerful business interests reportedly bankrolled the recall efforts.

Lee was the only member of Congress to vote against the Afghanistan War in 2001, but ran unsuccessfully in 2024 for the U.S. Senate.

Lee is “perfect for right now. She has the progressive bonafides, but she is also willing to make compromises and she is pragmatic,” said Keally McBride, a University of San Francisco politics professor and an Oakland resident, who told the LA Times this week, “That is what Oakland is desperately needing right now.”

The Times added although locals have announced their run, several have said they will now drop out because Lee’s in the race.

Political pundit McBride predicts in the Times, “No one is going to be able to compete against her…it would be hard to get a candidate better than her.”

“Lee’s announcement generated excitement among several local community groups whose members have been lobbying her to jump in the race. They are hopeful that Lee, known in Washington for her anti-war positions and as a champion of civil rights, can usher in an era of stability in a city contending with several crises, including a gnawing budget deficit and spiking crime rates,” wrote the LA Times.

The newspaper reported that a “Coalition of local business, labor and education organizations implored Lee to run in a December letter calling for a new leader ‘who can restore integrity to the office of the mayor, unite us in a time of division, and help us address critical issues around the budget, public safety, housing, and inequity in our town.’”

Born in Texas, Lee got her master’s in social work from UC Berkeley in 1975, and founded an organization that offered mental health services to East Bay residents. She was elected to Congress in 1998 after serving in the California Legislature earlier in the 90s.

“She doesn’t need the job for her legacy,” said Ludovic Blain in the Times story. Blain, who is chief executive of the California Donor Table, a statewide network of donors who fund progressive candidates, added, “She’d be doing it to be of service, and to help and to lead.”

And in an interview with KQED Tuesday, Lee said if she decided to run—which she now has— “it’s going to be because I want to do it and I think I can help make life better for everyone.”

Author Crescenzo Vellucci Veteran news reporter and editor, including stints at the Sacramento Bee, Woodland Democrat, and Vietnam war correspondent and wire service bureau chief at the State Capitol.

