Commentary: California’s Housing Crisis Demands More Than Symbolic Legislation Like SB 9

When Senate Bill 9 (SB9) was passed in 2021, it was heralded as a revolutionary step toward solving California’s deepening housing crisis. By allowing homeowners to split lots and build duplexes, it was expected to dismantle single-family zoning and spur the creation of much-needed housing. But three years later, the results are underwhelming. California’s suburbs remain largely unchanged, and SB9 has failed to deliver on its ambitious promises.

In a piece in the San Francisco Chronicle, Christian Leonard calls the law, “just symbolic.”

The law’s failure is not for lack of demand. Housing shortages have driven prices to astronomical levels, making homeownership unattainable for many. If SB9 had worked as intended, it could have unlocked the potential for 700,000 new homes, according to a 2021 analysis from the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation.

Instead, as Leonard finds, cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland have received only a handful of applications, while accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have outpaced SB9 projects by a wide margin.

The reality is that SB9, despite its intentions, was poorly designed for real-world implementation, Leonard argues.

One major obstacle is its requirement that lot splits must be roughly equal. Since many single-family homes sit in the center of their lots, meeting this requirement often means tearing down an existing home—an expensive and impractical prospect.

Further, the law’s owner-occupancy requirement, which UC Davis law professor Chris Elmendorf called a “poison pill,” discourages many potential developers. Legislators feared that removing this provision would lead to rampant real estate speculation, but in practice, it has been a “poison pill” that has rendered the law ineffective.

Local governments and homeowners associations (HOAs) have also played a significant role in stifling SB9’s impact. Many cities imposed restrictive ordinances or created additional hurdles that make duplex projects infeasible. HOAs, which govern millions of California homes, have used their authority to outright ban SB9 developments, making it nearly impossible for homeowners in these communities to take advantage of the law.

Recognizing these flaws, state lawmakers are now scrambling to fix SB9. Senator Scott Wiener’s recently introduced SB677 aims to address key shortcomings, including eliminating the owner-occupancy requirement and limiting the power of HOAs to block SB9 projects.

“SB9 was a huge, huge step for the state of California,” Wiener said. “And now we want to make the law as good as it can be.”

While this is a step in the right direction, it remains to be seen whether these reforms will be enough to unlock SB9’s potential. The history of California’s ADU laws suggests that it may take years of legislative fine-tuning before SB9 becomes a viable housing solution.

The slow success of ADUs provides both a cautionary tale and a potential blueprint. When California first passed an ADU law in 1982, it had little impact. Only after decades of incremental reforms—eliminating parking requirements, streamlining approvals, and preventing local governments from imposing excessive restrictions—did ADU construction begin to take off. Today,

ADUs are one of the few bright spots in California’s housing policy, with homeowners increasingly using them to provide rental housing and create multi-generational living spaces.

If California is serious about tackling its housing crisis, lawmakers must approach SB9 with the same persistence and urgency that they eventually applied to ADUs. The goal should not be merely symbolic victories, but practical, effective legislation that removes barriers and makes housing development both financially viable and legally straightforward.

Further reforms should focus on ensuring that cities cannot impose additional roadblocks beyond what SB9 already allows. More aggressive measures—such as state preemption of local zoning laws—may be necessary to prevent obstructionist cities from undermining the law’s intent. Additionally, financial incentives or grants could encourage homeowners to take advantage of SB9, offsetting the costs and complexities that currently deter them.

California’s housing shortage is a crisis decades in the making, and it will not be solved overnight. But if SB9 is to fulfill its promise, lawmakers must learn from its failures and take bold action. Otherwise, it risks becoming yet another well-intended but ultimately ineffective law—one that makes headlines but fails to put roofs over people’s heads.

