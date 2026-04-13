IEC Acquires $42.8M Davis Multifamily Portfolio, Enters Student Housing Sector

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Interstate Equities Corporation IEC) has acquired a 141-unit, 357-bed multifamily portfolio in Davis for $42.8 million, marking the firm’s entry into the student housing sector through a strategy focused on gradually converting the properties to a by-bedroom leasing model near UC Davis.

According to the company, the acquisition includes Pepperwood and Temescal, two garden-style apartment communities located on Sycamore Lane. IEC said it intends over time to transition leasing toward a by-bedroom structure, a model that has become increasingly common in the Davis student housing market.

The company framed the move as a response to persistent housing demand tied to UC Davis enrollment growth and limited housing supply in the city.

“Davis is one of the most supply-constrained university housing markets in California, supported by the continued growth of University of California, Davis and constricted housing availability,” said Marshall Boyd, co-president and chief investment officer at IEC. “This acquisition came at an opportune time, allowing us to acquire a well-located portfolio with meaningful operational and physical upside while entering the student-oriented housing sector at an attractive point in the cycle.”

IEC cited UC Davis’ recent report of a record number of undergraduate applications for the third consecutive year, saying enrollment growth has sustained demand for off-campus housing for upper-division students, transfer students and graduate students seeking housing near campus.

The company also pointed to broader housing shortages across Northern California, arguing that years of underbuilding have intensified demand for existing rental housing, particularly in markets near employment and education centers.

Brendan Gibney of IEC said the acquisition gives the firm a rare opportunity to establish scale in the Davis market.

“Davis continues to demonstrate strong housing demand driven by the sustained growth of University of California, Davis and the city’s limited pace of new development. Pepperwood and Temescal provided a rare opportunity to acquire scale in this market at an attractive basis while positioning the assets for thoughtful upgrades and operational enhancements,” Gibney said.

Located about 2.8 miles from UC Davis, the properties are adjacent to a retail plaza and have access to Interstate 80, connecting residents to Sacramento and the Bay Area, according to the company.

Boyd said the by-bedroom leasing model is intended to better align operations with student demand cycles.

“Aligning leasing with student demand trends allows us to create greater rent flexibility while reducing vacancy exposure tied to academic leasing cycles,” Boyd said. “Combined with the operational efficiencies created by the portfolio’s scale, we believe the firm’s strategy will position the assets to generate durable long-term NOI [Net Operating Income] growth.”

Constructed in 1981 and 1983, Pepperwood and Temescal include a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments averaging about 1,090 square feet. IEC said it plans to maintain affordability while making targeted interior and exterior upgrades at Pepperwood.

Pepperwood Apartments is located at 2222 Sycamore Lane, and Temescal Apartments is located at 2477 Sycamore Lane.

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