Commentary: The Erosion of Checks and Balances

As we navigate the turbulent waters of American politics, the specter of unchecked executive power looms large. President Donald Trump, renowned for his audacious disregard for established norms during his first term, appears to have doubled down on this approach in his second term. This bold defiance of legal limits raises critical questions about the preservation of democratic principles and the rule of law in the United States.

In his first term, Trump’s willingness to sidestep conventional norms and stretch the boundaries of executive power was evident. However, his second term has seen these tendencies escalate into a full-blown assault on the legal constraints that underpin the American political system. From nullifying laws to arbitrarily firing officials, Trump’s actions have sparked a wave of lawsuits challenging his administration’s overreach.

One of the most glaring examples of this power grab is Trump’s attempt to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (U.S.A.I.D.) and fold its functions into the State Department. This move not only circumvents Congress’s authority to structure the executive branch but also undermines the legislative intent that U.S.A.I.D. should exist as an independent establishment. By dismissing the need for congressional approval, Trump is setting a dangerous precedent that erodes the separation of powers enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Moreover, Trump’s disregard for legal procedures is evident in his summary firing of inspectors general and board members of independent agencies. These dismissals defy statutes designed to protect against arbitrary removal, threatening the independence of agencies like the National Labor Relations Board and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Such actions not only hobble these agencies but also test the limits of the unitary executive theory, which posits that the president should have absolute control over the executive branch.

The Trump administration’s approach to governance appears to be guided by a philosophy of doing whatever it wants despite legal impediments, then fighting in court if necessary. This strategy is exemplified by Trump’s directive to the Justice Department to refrain from enforcing a ban on TikTok, despite a Supreme Court ruling upholding the law. Such actions challenge the foundational principle that no one is above the law, including the president.

Adding to the complexity of this power dynamic is the involvement of Elon Musk, who has been designated as a “special government employee” to exercise executive power at Trump’s behest. Musk’s actions, including accessing sensitive government systems and shutting down U.S.A.I.D.’s headquarters, have raised concerns about the legality and ethical implications of outsourcing executive functions to private individuals with potential conflicts of interest.

The erosion of checks and balances is further exacerbated by the meek response from congressional Republicans. Despite Trump’s blatant disregard for legal norms, there has been little pushback from his party, which controls Congress. This lack of resistance is troubling, as it suggests a willingness to cede legislative power to the executive branch, undermining the constitutional framework designed to prevent such concentration of power.

The historical context provides a sobering reminder of the dangers of unchecked executive power. In 1952, the Supreme Court struck down President Harry S. Truman’s attempt to seize steel mills, emphasizing that Congress has tools to resist presidential overreach. However, the court also acknowledged that these tools are ineffective if lawmakers lack the political will to use them. Today, that warning rings truer than ever.

As we reflect on these developments, it is crucial to consider the long-term implications for American democracy. The concentration of power in the executive branch threatens to undermine the system of checks and balances that has safeguarded the nation’s democratic institutions for over two centuries. If left unchecked, this trend could erode public trust in government and weaken the very foundations of the republic.

The escalating power grab by Trump in his second term highlights the urgent need for vigilance in preserving the rule of law and democratic principles. It is incumbent upon lawmakers, regardless of party affiliation, to uphold their constitutional duties and act as a check on executive overreach. Failure to do so risks allowing power to slip through their fingers, as Justice Robert Jackson warned, and jeopardizes the democratic ideals that define the United States.

