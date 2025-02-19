Commentary: The Unseen Costs of ‘Clean’ Energy – Environmental and Human Rights

In a world of climate crisis, I have generally been an advocate of the development of clean energy—a way to foster economic development and innovation while at the same time lessening our carbon footprint and hopefully rolling back its destructive tide.

And yet, that pursuit comes with a cost—a cost that we are just beginning to understand. Two related stories help to frame this issue.

In mid-January, the Moss Landing Power Plant burned up in Monterey County on the central coast of California. The New York Times covered the aftermath and the environmental destruction wrought by the fire.

In the quest for a greener future, California has championed the development of renewable energy sources, with battery storage facilities playing a critical role in this transition. However, the recent fire at the Moss Landing battery-storage plant in Monterey County serves as a stark reminder that even green technology can have significant environmental and public health impacts if not properly managed.

The Moss Landing facility, celebrated as the largest of its kind in the world, went up in flames last month, displacing over a thousand residents and sending plumes of potentially toxic smoke into the air. The aftermath has left the community grappling with health concerns, environmental damage, and broader questions about the safety and regulation of energy storage technologies.

Residents reported a metallic odor and experienced symptoms consistent with heavy metal exposure, such as headaches and sore throats. Soil tests revealed elevated levels of cobalt, nickel, and other metals associated with lithium-ion batteries, raising concerns about contamination of the local agriculture that Monterey County relies on. The region’s famed strawberry fields are now under scrutiny, with fears that polluted soil could affect both the crops and the workers who harvest them.

This incident is not just a local crisis but a cautionary tale for the state and the nation. It highlights a critical gap in our regulatory framework: the lack of comprehensive safety standards for new energy technologies. While lithium-ion batteries are pivotal for energy storage, their potential hazards demand rigorous oversight and contingency planning.

The environmental implications of the fire at the lithium-ion battery plant in Moss Landing, California, are significant and eye-opening.

Among the concerns are soil contamination.

Tests conducted by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control revealed elevated levels of heavy metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese, in soil samples collected near the plant. These metals are commonly used in lithium-ion batteries and pose serious health risks, particularly in agricultural contexts.

The contamination raises concerns for local agriculture, especially given that Monterey County is known for its produce, including strawberries. Farmers and agricultural workers may face health risks from exposure to contaminated soil, potentially leading to crop failures or reduced yields.

The burning of lithium-ion batteries releases a variety of toxic substances into the air, including heavy metals and other harmful particulates. As indicated above, residents reported symptoms such as headaches, sore throats, and respiratory issues following the fire, raising concerns about the long-term effects of inhaling these pollutants.

Contaminants released into the environment can adversely affect local wildlife and their habitats.

The Moss Landing Marine Laboratories conducted studies that found increased levels of heavy metals in topsoil samples from the nearby Elkhorn Slough Reserve, indicating that the local ecosystem may be at risk due to this incident.

The fire has highlighted a significant gap in regulatory oversight of energy storage technology. As the demand for lithium-ion batteries rises with the shift toward renewable energy, it is critical for regulatory agencies to develop comprehensive safety and environmental standards.

As bad as this may be for Monterey’s environment, a few weeks later, I read Siddharth Kara’s book, “Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives.”

In our hyper-connected world, the devices we rely on—smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles—are symbols of modernity, progress, and a greener future. Yet, beneath their sleek exteriors lies a troubling reality: these technologies are powered by cobalt, a metal whose extraction is steeped in suffering and exploitation.

“Our daily lives are powered by a human and environmental catastrophe in the Congo,” Siddharth Kara writes.

Kara shines a harsh light on the grim realities of cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a nation rich in resources but impoverished in human rights.

As of 2022, there is no such thing as a clean supply chain of cobalt from the Congo, Kara explains.

He adds, “All cobalt sourced from the DRC is tainted by various degrees of abuse, including slavery, child labor, forced labor, debt bondage, human trafficking, hazardous and toxic working conditions, pathetic wages, injury and death, and incalculable environmental harm.”

Kara’s exploration reveals a paradox that should trouble us all: the pursuit of sustainability through electric vehicles and renewable technologies is built on the backs of the most vulnerable.

The DRC holds more cobalt reserves than the rest of the world combined, and the demand for this metal is set to skyrocket. But the conditions under which cobalt is extracted are abysmal.

“Artisanal” miners, including children, toil in hazardous environments for meager wages. The absence of safety measures and the prevalence of child labor are not incidental—they are integral to the current model of extraction.

The statistics are staggering. Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) employs roughly 45 million people globally, contributing significantly to the world’s supply of various minerals, including up to 30% of cobalt.

Yet, this workforce is largely invisible, its contributions undervalued, and its members’ lives treated as expendable. Entire communities are exposed to toxic substances, leading to severe health consequences, especially among children.

“The harsh realities of cobalt mining in the Congo are an inconvenience to every stakeholder in the chain,” Kara explains. “No company wants to concede that the rechargeable batteries used to power smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles contain cobalt mined by peasants and children in hazardous conditions.”

Kara risks life and limb to go to the sites and bear witness to this human rights catastrophe.

As one person he talked to explained, “Please tell the people in your country, a child in the Congo dies every day so that they can plug in their phones.”

Between the disaster at Monterey and the human rights catastrophe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it got me wondering exactly how much we don’t know about the devices that power our lives and the human misery they cover up for.

These two stories challenge us to rethink what progress looks like and to consider who pays the price for our advancements. The current model is unsustainable, not just environmentally, but morally. As we charge our devices and drive our electric cars, we must ask ourselves: at what cost, and whose lives are we willing to sacrifice for convenience? And we have the right to demand that of others.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

