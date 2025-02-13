COURT WATCH: Judge Issues $10,000 Warrant against Accused Unable to Physically Attend Hearing

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Daniel Wolk issued a $10,000 bench warrant for the accused after the man was unable to physically attend his preliminary hearing Monday in Yolo County Superior Court because of housing and transportation barriers.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira argued for a reasonable accommodation, but the court proceeded with the revocation of the accused’s supervised own recognizance (SOR) and issued the bench warrant.

According to court records, the accused is facing five charges, including possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony, carrying a concealed firearm while allegedly involved in a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a controlled substance/possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the hearing, there was confusion over the charges, with an initial belief from DPD Sequeira that a DUI was involved, which was later clarified as incorrect.

The accused was present remotely, but his connection was poor.

DPD Sequeira noted housing and transportation issues have made it difficult for the accused to attend in person. She also attempted to secure an arrangement where the accused could either appear remotely or have his hearing rescheduled.

“(He) needs to get to court so that we could do his preliminary hearing, or we need to get permission and agreement from the other side and from the court if we’re going to do a preliminary hearing without him physically being in the courtroom,” DPD Sequeira stated.

She also offered to arrange transportation if the court allowed a later date.​

Despite the accused’s transportation and housing issues preventing his in-person appearance, the court proceeded to revoke his SOR and issued a $10,000 bench warrant.

The case remains as is until the review hearing. No further proceedings will take place until the warrant is resolved.

Categories:

Tags: