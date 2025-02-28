Davis City Council Appoints Kelly Stachowicz as Interim City Manager

DAVIS, CA – The Davis City Council has appointed Kelly Stachowicz as interim city manager, effective March 31, 2025, as the city begins its search for a permanent city manager. Stachowicz, who currently serves as assistant city manager, will step into the role following the departure of City Manager Mike Webb.

Webb and Stachowicz will work closely in the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition, with a focus on maintaining progress on City Council goals, aligning priorities, and clear communication with the community. Additional details regarding the search process will be announced once an executive search firm is selected and recruitment for the permanent city manager position is underway.

Mayor Bapu Vaitla strongly supported the move as he expressed confidence in Stachowicz’s ability to lead the city during this transition period.

“Kelly is extremely knowledgeable and skilled in the functions and processes related to the City,” Vaitla said. “I have no doubt that Kelly will be an excellent interim city manager while subsequent steps are taken to find the next city manager.”

Stachowicz has served as assistant city manager since 2015 and has over 30 years of experience in local and state government. She has been part of the Davis City Manager’s Office for more than two decades, initially joining the city as an economic development coordinator. In her current role, she works with all City departments and the City Council on a range of policy and project issues.

Before joining the City of Davis, Stachowicz worked in economic and workforce development in local government in Connecticut and for the State of North Carolina.

Stachowicz communicated her appreciation for the opportunity to serve the city in this interim capacity.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community in this interim role,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and believe that my deep knowledge of Davis and the City organization will allow me to support the community and our dedicated staff over the next several months.”

Stachowicz holds a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University and a bachelor’s degree in government from Dartmouth College. A longtime Davis resident, she and her husband, Jay Stachowicz, a faculty member at UC Davis, have raised their two children in the Davis Joint Unified School District.

The city manager search process is expected to take several months, during which Stachowicz will oversee city operations and ensure stability in leadership.

For further updates, residents can visit the City of Davis website or attend upcoming City Council meetings.

