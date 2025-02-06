Federal Employee Groups Warn Rights Violated in Trump ‘Deferred Resignation’ Offer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal employee unions, Democratic lawmakers and government experts are cautioning workers to preserve their rights and not accept the Trump administration’s recent “deferred resignation” offer, according to Government Executive’s Erich Wagner and Eric Katz.

The proposal allows federal employees who resign by Feb. 6 to continue receiving pay and benefits until Sept. 30. However, the Government Executive states concerns over its legality and reliability have led many to advise against it.

The Government Executive noted the American Federation of Government Employees highlighted loopholes that could leave employees unpaid or vulnerable to termination before Sept. 30.

The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers also warned members against resigning, citing uncertainty about the policy’s legal standing, wrote Government Executive.

Government Executive recounted how Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)and Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), questioned the legitimacy of the offer, noting former President Trump and Elon Musk have histories of reneging on financial commitments.

Government Executive reports that Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) warned accepting the deal could make employees targets for future retaliation.

Republican lawmakers largely supported the initiative, said Government Executive, noting they claim the president has broad authority over federal hiring and firing.

Government Executive cites Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, who criticized the plan as reckless, warning it could create dangerous skill gaps in federal agencies.

Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, condemned the offer as a tactic to weaken public service, wrote Government Executive.

While the Trump administration maintains the plan is legal, experts continue to urge caution, said Government Executive, noting critics insist federal employees should remain wary, and heed calls to avoid a potentially risky resignation under unclear terms.

Author Bella Benavides Bella (Davynn) is a rising junior at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is majoring in International Development Studies and Political Science. She hails from Pearsall, Texas and is a first-generation Mexican-American student. Once she gradautes, she intends on going to law school to puruse a career in the social justice sector.

Categories:

Tags: