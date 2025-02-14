SAFE Home Claims Officials Working with ICE in California, Threatening Transgender Person

US Immigration via www.migrationusa.org

LOS ANGELES, CA – Immigration authorities detained a resident of A New Way of Life’s (ANWOL) SAFE Home last week here, according to the ANWOL resident manager at the home, who claimed the victim received a phone call from a state parole agent requesting to come outside.

CCTV footage shows the victim leaving the home, upon which federal immigration authorities apprehended them, and the victim’s attorney confirmed that they are now in ICE custody.

Pamela Marshall, co-director of A New Way of Life, stated they are deeply disturbed by the parole agent’s tactics and collaboration with the Trump Administration to lure an unsuspecting resident from their home.

She added the resident was in a supportive environment, where they were thriving, getting an education, and rebuilding their life.

Identifying as trans, the resident fled El Salvador as a teenager due to sexual abuse, said Marshall, noting worries for this individual’s safety if sent back to a country where being trans can lead to extreme or fatal consequences, such as death.

Michael Towler, co-director of a New Way of Life, said in a statement A New Way of Life is “steadfast in our dedication to safeguarding and supporting our residents, firmly denouncing such deceptive tactics.

“(T)hrough these reprehensible tactics, California officials have instilled fear within our community and eroded trust in law enforcement and programs that have been proven to improve public safety.”

Towler asked the governor and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to “refrain from any further actions that jeopardize reentry efforts and the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Authors Katelyn Lee

Krisha Desai

Evelyn Ramos Evelyn Ramos is a third year at the University of California, Davis. Currently studying a double major in English and Political Science, she seeks to pursue a career in the intersection of Criminal and Immigration Law. Some hobbies of hers are exploring city cafés, late night drives, and reading.

