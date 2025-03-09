Analysis: The Decline of Single-Family Home Development in Davis over the Last Two Decades

Over the past 15 to 20 years, Davis has seen a notable decline in the construction of single-family homes, a trend that has reshaped the city’s housing market and affordability landscape. The 2024 Housing Element Annual Progress Report confirms that, while multi-family housing and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have increased, new single-family housing remains scarce, creating challenges for families and first-time homebuyers.
This analysis explores the reasons behind the decline in single-family home development, its impact on housing affordability, and potential solutions to increase diverse housing options in Davis.
- The Decline in Single-Family Home Construction
Single-family homes have traditionally been the dominant housing type in Davis, but new construction has dropped sharply over the last two decades. The Bretton Woods project, which included 69 new single-family homes, was one of the few significant single-family developments in recent years .
Looking at the broader trend:
- From 2005-2015: The city permitted some small subdivisions, such as The Cannery, but overall growth was slow due to land-use restrictions.
- 2015-2025: Single-family development was largely limited to infill projects, with most new housing coming in the form of multi-family apartments or student-oriented housing.
In contrast, many neighboring communities, such as Woodland, West Sacramento, and Dixon, have continued to build single-family homes at a much faster pace, drawing families away from Davis and exacerbating commuter traffic and housing demand pressures.
- What’s Driving the Lack of Single-Family Homes?
Several factors have contributed to the lack of single-family home construction in Davis over the last 15 to 20 years:
- Land Use Policies and Growth Restrictions
Davis has long prioritized slow growth and infill development, limiting suburban expansion through policies such as:
- Measure J/R/D – Requires voter approval for any major development on farmland outside city limits. This has restricted large-scale single-family subdivisions that are common in other cities.
- Focus on Infill – The city has prioritized higher-density development within existing urban boundaries, leaving few areas available for new single-family homes.
- Housing Priorities Favoring Multi-Family and Student Housing
The housing crisis at UC Davis has led city planners to prioritize apartment complexes and high-density housing to accommodate students. Since 2015, projects such as Sterling Apartments, Lincoln40, and Davis Live have focused on multi-family housing, rather than single-family homes.
The Housing Element report confirms this trend, stating that recent housing development has been “overwhelmingly multi-family, with few new single-family subdivisions approved” .
- High Costs and Developer Challenges
The cost of developing single-family homes in Davis is substantially higher than in neighboring cities due to:
- Expensive land prices
- Lengthy approval processes due to voter restrictions
- Higher construction costs compared to large-scale developments in Woodland or Dixon
Many developers opt to build elsewhere, where zoning regulations are more flexible and approvals are faster.
- How This Impacts Housing Affordability and Demographics
The lack of new single-family homes has contributed to:
- Higher Home Prices and Limited Availability
Davis home prices have skyrocketed, making it difficult for families and first-time homebuyers to purchase property in the city.
- The median home price in Davis now exceeds $800,000, making it one of the most expensive markets in the region.
- Many young professionals and families are forced to rent indefinitely or move to Woodland, Dixon, or Sacramento for affordable homeownership options.
- Changing Demographics: A City Losing Families
With fewer single-family homes available, Davis has seen a decline in family households, while the student and senior populations have grown.
- Schools in Davis have experienced declining enrollment, as fewer families can afford to live in the city.
- The new single-family housing that does exist is increasingly occupied by student renters, further reducing family housing options.
- Can Davis Reverse the Trend? Possible Solutions
Reintroducing single-family housing as a viable development option will require a shift in policy and new strategies. Some possible solutions include:
- Reforming Measure J/R/D to Allow More Single-Family Homes
One of the biggest barriers to single-family development is Measure J/R/D, which requires voter approval for annexing new land. Reforms could include:
- Fast-tracking certain developments that include a mix of single-family homes and affordable housing.
- Allowing modest annexations for well-planned single-family home subdivisions.
- Encouraging Small-Scale Single-Family Development
Davis could incentivize smaller infill projects that introduce more single-family homes in existing neighborhoods, such as:
- Duplex and triplex conversions in single-family zones.
- Allowing townhomes and cottage-style homes to be built in certain areas.
- Zoning changes to permit more detached single-family homes within city limits.
- Partnering with UC Davis on Faculty & Family Housing
With UC Davis’ growing influence on the city’s housing needs, a city-university partnership could create dedicated housing for faculty and staff, reducing competition for existing single-family homes.
- Streamlining Development Approvals
Developers often avoid Davis due to lengthy and costly approval processes. The city could:
- Expedite approvals for developments that include single-family homes.
- Reduce fees and incentivize builders to include more family-friendly housing.
- The Future of Single-Family Housing in Davis
If Davis continues on its current trajectory, single-family housing will remain a scarce commodity, and homeownership will be increasingly out of reach for many residents. Without policy changes, families will continue to leave for more affordable nearby communities, impacting school enrollment, local businesses, and long-term community stability.
However, there is still an opportunity to rebalance the housing market by:
- Reevaluating growth policies to allow responsible single-family development.
- Supporting infill housing that includes small single-family homes.
- Exploring partnerships that bring affordable single-family housing options to the city.
The conversation around housing in Davis is evolving, and as the city revisits its General Plan, addressing the lack of single-family homes must be a key priority.
6 comments
I don’t think I agree with the general framing of this article. Yes, there are a couple of multifamily infill projects that have gotten through, and yes, there has been no single family developments ( bretton woods counts? Maybe not).
But to frame that as though we are building only multifamily projects and single-family is under-represented (and thus we have a problem) doesn’t track. We havent been building enough housing PERIOD… across all categories. The minimal examples of multi-family developments do not mean that our dance card is full in those categories. I would argue that the reverse is true.
There are multiple very good reasons why we shouldnt be building ANY more multi-family housing. And this is where the conversation gets tricky, because a lot of the arguments put forward by NIMBY’s in the past about urban sprawl etc are actually true…. Single family is bad for the environment in multiple ways, it is a ponzi scheme economically.. all the way to land use and tranist issues… all of that.
The better analysis frame for our housing situation would be to look at our entire inventory in different catagories… not just what has been built recently. When you do that you get a reverse impression to what is presented here: Single Family is the dominant property type by far, followed only by small-unit student housing.
Not having built single family housing recently isn’t a problem. Not having build 10x the amount of missing middle housing: Apartments / Condos / Multiplexes / Garden Courts / Townhomes etc… THAT is.
“ Not having built single family housing recently isn’t a problem. Not having build 10x the amount of missing middle housing: Apartments / Condos / Multiplexes / Garden Courts / Townhomes etc… THAT is.”
Fair criticism. I have chosen to use SFH as a the benchmark the last few updates due to accessibility of the data over time. If anything as you note the analysis for the other types of housing would be even worse
I pretty much agree with Tim Keller’s concerns.
I would though take them a step further. If you segment single family housing into the RHNA categories, Davis has actually built Above Moderate Income houses (affordable by greater than 120% of AMI), considerably fewer Moderate Income houses (affordable by between 80% and 120% of AMI), and almost no Low Income homes, Very Low Income Homes, or Extremely Low Income Homes. David’s argument ignores the nuances that come with those statistical realities.
That massive skewing of the market toward higher costs and higher income requirements to afford is the exact opposite of the realities of the City of Davis jobs market as reported by the US Census Bureau. The vast majority of jobs in Davis pay, when worked full time, less than the RHNA Very Low Income threshold, which is $32,500 per year. So the ability to pay of Davis workers aligns with no available new houses, while the ability to pay of Davis residents traveling to jobs outside Davis … contributing to VMTs and greenhouse gasses aligns with a substantial supply of available houses.
That is nothing less than structural classism.
Solutions in search of fake problems.
Davis is fortunate-enough that there’s sufficient value in existing single-family houses to warrant investment. (I’ve seen this in action regarding a house on K Street, between 4th & 5th street. Actually, two units – if you count the garage/ADU in the back.)
Just saw it today – they put some money into that, and are improving the neighborhood as a result.
This type of investment doesn’t occur unless there’s sufficient return/value.
I suspect this will increasingly occur on the east side of Davis (e.g., Stanley Davis houses).
This is one reason why Davis is “better” than most valley towns.
RO say: ” Just saw it today – they put some money into that, and are improving the neighborhood as a result. ”
You should have seen it before they put some money into it (if it’s the place I think it is). Would have taken weeks just to count the rat droppings.