Analysis: The Decline of Single-Family Home Development in Davis over the Last Two Decades

Over the past 15 to 20 years, Davis has seen a notable decline in the construction of single-family homes, a trend that has reshaped the city’s housing market and affordability landscape. The 2024 Housing Element Annual Progress Report confirms that, while multi-family housing and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have increased, new single-family housing remains scarce, creating challenges for families and first-time homebuyers.

This analysis explores the reasons behind the decline in single-family home development, its impact on housing affordability, and potential solutions to increase diverse housing options in Davis.

The Decline in Single-Family Home Construction

Single-family homes have traditionally been the dominant housing type in Davis, but new construction has dropped sharply over the last two decades. The Bretton Woods project, which included 69 new single-family homes, was one of the few significant single-family developments in recent years .

Looking at the broader trend:

From 2005-2015: The city permitted some small subdivisions, such as The Cannery, but overall growth was slow due to land-use restrictions.

2015-2025: Single-family development was largely limited to infill projects, with most new housing coming in the form of multi-family apartments or student-oriented housing.

In contrast, many neighboring communities, such as Woodland, West Sacramento, and Dixon, have continued to build single-family homes at a much faster pace, drawing families away from Davis and exacerbating commuter traffic and housing demand pressures.

What’s Driving the Lack of Single-Family Homes?

Several factors have contributed to the lack of single-family home construction in Davis over the last 15 to 20 years:

Land Use Policies and Growth Restrictions

Davis has long prioritized slow growth and infill development, limiting suburban expansion through policies such as:

Measure J/R/D – Requires voter approval for any major development on farmland outside city limits. This has restricted large-scale single-family subdivisions that are common in other cities.

Focus on Infill – The city has prioritized higher-density development within existing urban boundaries, leaving few areas available for new single-family homes.

Housing Priorities Favoring Multi-Family and Student Housing

The housing crisis at UC Davis has led city planners to prioritize apartment complexes and high-density housing to accommodate students. Since 2015, projects such as Sterling Apartments, Lincoln40, and Davis Live have focused on multi-family housing, rather than single-family homes.

The Housing Element report confirms this trend, stating that recent housing development has been “overwhelmingly multi-family, with few new single-family subdivisions approved” .

High Costs and Developer Challenges

The cost of developing single-family homes in Davis is substantially higher than in neighboring cities due to:

Expensive land prices

Lengthy approval processes due to voter restrictions

Higher construction costs compared to large-scale developments in Woodland or Dixon

Many developers opt to build elsewhere, where zoning regulations are more flexible and approvals are faster.

How This Impacts Housing Affordability and Demographics

The lack of new single-family homes has contributed to:

Higher Home Prices and Limited Availability

Davis home prices have skyrocketed, making it difficult for families and first-time homebuyers to purchase property in the city.

The median home price in Davis now exceeds $800,000, making it one of the most expensive markets in the region.

Many young professionals and families are forced to rent indefinitely or move to Woodland, Dixon, or Sacramento for affordable homeownership options.

Changing Demographics: A City Losing Families

With fewer single-family homes available, Davis has seen a decline in family households, while the student and senior populations have grown.

Schools in Davis have experienced declining enrollment, as fewer families can afford to live in the city.

The new single-family housing that does exist is increasingly occupied by student renters, further reducing family housing options.



Can Davis Reverse the Trend? Possible Solutions

Reintroducing single-family housing as a viable development option will require a shift in policy and new strategies. Some possible solutions include:

Reforming Measure J/R/D to Allow More Single-Family Homes

One of the biggest barriers to single-family development is Measure J/R/D, which requires voter approval for annexing new land. Reforms could include:

Fast-tracking certain developments that include a mix of single-family homes and affordable housing.

Allowing modest annexations for well-planned single-family home subdivisions.

Encouraging Small-Scale Single-Family Development

Davis could incentivize smaller infill projects that introduce more single-family homes in existing neighborhoods, such as:

Duplex and triplex conversions in single-family zones.

Allowing townhomes and cottage-style homes to be built in certain areas.

Zoning changes to permit more detached single-family homes within city limits.

Partnering with UC Davis on Faculty & Family Housing

With UC Davis’ growing influence on the city’s housing needs, a city-university partnership could create dedicated housing for faculty and staff, reducing competition for existing single-family homes.

Streamlining Development Approvals

Developers often avoid Davis due to lengthy and costly approval processes. The city could:

Expedite approvals for developments that include single-family homes.

Reduce fees and incentivize builders to include more family-friendly housing.



The Future of Single-Family Housing in Davis

If Davis continues on its current trajectory, single-family housing will remain a scarce commodity, and homeownership will be increasingly out of reach for many residents. Without policy changes, families will continue to leave for more affordable nearby communities, impacting school enrollment, local businesses, and long-term community stability.

However, there is still an opportunity to rebalance the housing market by:

Reevaluating growth policies to allow responsible single-family development. Supporting infill housing that includes small single-family homes. Exploring partnerships that bring affordable single-family housing options to the city.

The conversation around housing in Davis is evolving, and as the city revisits its General Plan, addressing the lack of single-family homes must be a key priority.

