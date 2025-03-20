California AG Warns of Fake ICE Officers, Immigration Scams

OAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a warning to Californians Tuesday regarding increasing reports of individuals impersonating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and engaging in immigration-related scams.

Bonta emphasized the importance of protecting California’s immigrant communities from bad actors seeking to exploit fear and uncertainty, according to the California Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We have received reports of individuals looking to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty created by President Trump’s inhumane mass deportation policies,” Bonta said, adding, “Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California’s immigrant communities, you will be held accountable.”

The CA DOJ has provided guidance to help immigrants understand their rights and avoid scams. The resources are available in multiple languages and can be accessed at https://oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources.

Officials urge individuals to take precautions if approached by someone claiming to be an immigration officer, advising people to request for official identification, because legitimate immigration officers carry badges and credentials.

Additionally, authorities warn against giving money or personal information to unknown callers or signing any documents without full understanding, according to the DOJ.

The warning also includes legal information, reminding the public that impersonating a federal officer is a crime under 18 USC § 912, and impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor under California Penal Code § 538(d), the DOJ stated.

Bonta encouraged Californians to report any suspected scams or impersonations. Victims or witnesses can report cases to local law enforcement or file complaints with the California Department of Justice at immigration@doj.ca.gov.

DOJ notes cases of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation can also be reported to the California Civil Rights Department at https://calcivilrights.ca.gov/complaintprocess/.

